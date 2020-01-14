What happens to your items that are seized by the TSA?

Photo: Shutterstock

You pass the metal detectors at airport security as a TSA agent asks the question that no one wants to hear and that is directed at the crowd of travelers around you: whose bag is this? Before you know it, the agent takes the oversized liquid out of your hand luggage and sends you on the way.

If it was a bottle of water, it’s probably okay to give it up for safety reasons, but what about these more valuable items, such as an expensive bottle of wine or cosmetic products? What exactly happens to these items seized by TSA agents and is there a way to recover them?

Well, according to Sari Koshetz, a spokesman for the TSA, there is unfortunately no way to restore the item directly from the TSA after you’ve “given up” the item in question. Given the enormous number of items left in security, there would not be enough staff to handle return requests, she explained.

Instead, one of three things can happen to your safe property. The first is obvious: it just ends up in the trash. Liquids are e.g. B. thrown away without question as TSA cannot tell if they have been tampered with. Second, TSA could donate your property to local charities and other nonprofits, USA Today writes.

After all, depending on the item, your possessions may find a new home. According to Koshetz, every TSA-federalized airport has a contract with a government surplus agency that brings certain items from travelers to the market for everyone to buy. You may not be able to restore the item directly from TSA. However, you may be able to do an online search for your country’s surplus agency and buy the missing item again (though finding it may require a lot of work and research).

According to Koshetz, removing items from your pocket isn’t called “confiscation,” and you have a couple of options before you give up completely (assuming it’s not a weapon or dangerous material that we are) about). “If a person comes to our federal checkpoint with a prohibited item – knife, oversized liquid, brass knuckle – they have the option of returning to their car when they are there. Go back to the airline counter to check the item or give it up, ”she said. “If you leave it behind, you will have given it up.”

For items that you may accidentally forget after going through security precautions like your laptop or phone, the TSA is less stringent. You generally have 30 days from your flight to recover this item. You should contact your airport and contact the lost property department. Alternatively, you can contact a TSA representative who may know the location of your missing items.

