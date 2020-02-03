What happens to the Amarillo legal system?

This discussion came to work yesterday. We were just talking about the more recent craziness in our city. Why is Thomas Michael Dixon still free? Why hasn’t he come back yet?

I have a friend who works in a certain gym here in the city and meets him every Saturday. This should not be a reality. The man has to go back where he belongs. Now we have the issue of Jeremy Spielbauer. What is going on? Have they also destroyed his conviction? Remember that this is the man who set up his current wife to drop the trap for the murder of his ex-wife there on Helium Road. What kind of man does that?

Then he calls an unfair trial? You’re the one who gets treated unfairly? What about your wife, Katie, who spent a lot of time in prison for something you did? What about the ex-wife, Robin, who is dead? What about your children who have no parents NOW. Yet you were the one who was treated unfairly.

View the Dateline Trailer HERE.

We no longer need Amarillo justice like this. Fortunately, Thomas Michael Dixon’s destroyed case was again destroyed … we are all just waiting for him to have NO time to attend the early morning workout unless they are behind the prison bars. I realize that his trial was in Lubbock, but he walks around freely and freely in Amarillo. Yes, he may be monitored by an ankle strap, but is that fair?

Read HERE about it. We also hope that Amarillo / Lubbock finds a way not to waste any more money on one of these guys. Just lock them up and throw away the key. Jeremy does NOT deserve a new lawsuit. That is just a waste of tax dollars.

Of course money here in Amarillo. Dixon has the money to commit. That is why he was released in 2018. That’s why he still walks around freely. I am not entirely sure that this is the case in the Spielbauer situation.

So maybe that is perhaps the only silver lining in this whole test.

.