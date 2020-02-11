What happens next week in The Bachelor Episode 8?

What will happen on The Bachelor next week? Credit: ABC

In today’s episode of The Bachelor, two women were sent home.

That means there are four women left when Peter goes to his hometown next week.

And as Peter believes he has found a potential woman in the past four years, another drama will appear for him next week.

The bachelor learns that someone is a virgin

Next Monday night someone will tell Peter that she is a virgin. And in the preview of the episode, Madison proudly reveals that she is.

While telling the cameras, she decided to save herself until she got married.

Peter doesn’t know that yet and Victoria wonders why Madison didn’t tell him earlier. But it doesn’t seem to affect their relationship, as Madison says in the preview, that she falls in love with him.

Hannah Ann’s father doesn’t immediately agree

During Hannah Ann’s hometown date, it turned out that her father is the type of person she doesn’t pass on to anyone.

And during a conversation with Peter, Hannah’s father told Weber not to tell her that he was falling in love with her.

Kelsey’s mother is worried about her

Kelsey’s hometown date is briefly introduced, but her mother tells her that she’s worried about her and doesn’t want her to get hurt.

It seems that it could refer to an old relationship or heartache for which Kelsey was struggling to get over it.

The Bachelor’s degree makes Victoria F cry

The preview seems to focus on Victoria’s hometown, as this will be the most dramatic of the entire episode.

Something seems to be going wrong during Victoria F’s hometown date. In fact, during a conversation, Victoria asks Peter if he is really meeting her family right now after everything that has just happened.

Both seem frustrated with the whole thing and the clip ends with Peter driving away and Victoria sobbing in the background.

But what happened here?

As we have already revealed, one of his ex-girlfriends warned Peter of Victoria’s past when he was shooting the show. He was warned of Victoria and her reputation for allegedly being described as someone who likes to break marriages and is a home winger.

It is uncertain at this point whether it is this accusation that causes him to face her and possibly refrain from meeting her parents.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.