What happens in the graphic novels of Locke & Key?

Watch out for sneaky interdimensional demons trying to possess you! The TV adaptation of Locke & Key, Joe Hill’s favorite graphic novel series, will finally have a home on Netflix from 7 February. The Haunting of Hill House and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix is ​​a hub for the creepiest television there is. What are Hill’s cult comic books about? Hill’s stories, which consist of a total of seven parts, contain elements of horror, fantasy and family drama to show how a death opens the deep, dark secrets of a family. If you haven’t read the series yet, don’t worry. We have compiled important details in advance for an extensive framework of the show!

The starting point

Let’s discuss the story in chronological order. In timepieces, part five of the series, Hill explains how a special set of keys was created. During the American Revolution, a group of rebels found a portal to another dimension, the plains filled with demons by Leng. When the demons enter the real world, they turn into whispering iron, which Ben Locke uses to make magic keys for Keyhouse Manor. The tests provide access to authorities and other dimensions. At the age of 18, children who are familiar with the magic of the keys forget. Fast forward to 1988. Rendell Locke and his friends try to fool demons into making more keys. A demon owns Lucas “Dodge” Caravaggio, a member of the group, and kidnaps Duncan, Rendell’s younger brother. Rendall eventually kills Dodge.

What drives the keys

The graphic novels have more than a dozen keys, but there are a few that stand out. The most important keys are the Omega, Anywhere, Ghost and Head Keys. The Omega Key is the original and opens the demonic door. The Anywhere Key opens the door in the same way to every place that the holder can visualize. Then there is the Ghost Key, which separates the soul from the body of the person who goes through the Ghost Door. One of the most trippiest is by far the Head Key, which is stuck in the head of a person and with which the wearer can play with memories.

How the story unfolds in modern times

The first part of the series, Welcome to Lovecraft, starts with the Locke children – Tyler, Kinsey and Bode – moving to Lovecraft, Massachusetts with their mother Nina after Sam Lesser, one of Tyler’s classmates, murders their father Rendell while in possession of Dodge. In the small town they move to Keyhouse Manor, their father’s father’s house. Dodge had sent Sam on a mission to kill Rendell and buy the Omega and Anywhere Keys, which would free the spirit of Dodge from the well in Keyhouse Manor.

Now here comes the more spoiled part, if you really want to know how the plot unfolds fully in the graphic novels. Sam finally escapes from prison and then tries to fulfill his mission for Dodge. Bode unintentionally gives Dodge the Anywhere Key. Dodge, free, escapes the well, kills Sam and returns to his body from 1988.

Through Main games, Dodge assumes the identity of a student named Zack Wells, befriends the children and looks for the other keys. Tyler and Kinsey discover the truth later, but Dodge takes over Bode’s body. After tracing the Omega Key, Dodge releases other demons and kills high school students during a dance-in Alpha & Omega. The Locke children succeed in catching Dodge’s ghost again and cremating Bode so that Dodge cannot take him back. With a small amount of whispering iron he inherits, Tyler finally frees the demon from the spirit of Dodge and returns the body of Bode.

You have to watch the new Netflix series to see how it adapts Hill’s graphic novels, but there is a good chance that the supernatural thriller will lock you up in its enchanting stories on the small screen.