What happens at the end of Little Fires everywhere in Hulu?

The adaptation of Hulu by Celeste Ng’s Small fires everywhere has replayed the drama since the premiere, and we’ve officially reached a fever pitch. The limited series finale, which aired April 22, shows the culminating events that led to the Richardons home fire – and if you’ve read the book, you’ll be surprised who the arson is .

Near the beginning of the episode, we see McCulloughs and Bebe Chow continue to fight for the care of baby May Ling (aka Mirabelle). Meanwhile, the Richardsons and Warrens handle frays that are rooted in overlapping conflicts between their families. Pearl and Mia are in doubt (after Elena Pearl tells the truth about Mia’s past), Elena and Bill’s marriage is under pressure, Lexie has to deal with the emotional aftermath of her abortion and breakup with Brian, Moody turns out that Pearl is dating Trip, and Izzy remains frustrated by her family. Ultimately, it all comes together in a shocking revelation about how the Richardsons house is being destroyed.

There’s a lot going on within the hour-long finale, but don’t worry: we’ll break down all the details. Keep reading to see all the flames of course in the closing installation.