What happened to Tanya Singleton, the cousin of Aaron Hernandez?

The year has just begun, and Netflix is ​​already feeding our true crime obsession with the three-part series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The show explores the shocking downfall of NFL player Aaron Hernandez when he was convicted of playing for the New England Patriots for killing his friend Odin Lloyd in 2013. As the Netflix series emphasizes, the case is for the NFL star intrinsically linked to that of his older cousin – but what happened to Tanya Singleton? Just like Hernandez, who died of suicide in his prison cell on April 19, 2017, the Singleton story also ended in a tragedy.

After Hernandez’s father died in high school, the young athlete had a bond with his cousin. Soon Singleton, who was older than him, started to act as a mother figure for the teenager, and he even moved to her house for a while. After Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Lloyd, his family members, including Singleton and his fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins, became involved in the case. His cousin was accused by prosecutors of trying to help Hernandez and his alleged accomplices (Ernest Wallace and Carlos Ortiz) escape justice by leaving the state. Moreover, she refused to take the position when she was summoned to testify against Hernandez. As a result, she was accused of criminal contempt and charged with conspiracy to commit accessory, according to CBS Boston.

The prosecution argued that Hernandez was trying to bribe Singleton by offering to set up bills for her two young children. In a telephone conversation described in official legal documents, Hernandez allegedly heard his cousin say, “It started for $ 100,000 for them, you know what I’m saying? I think about 75 each or something and it doubles every seven years “The accounts, however, were never set up and the defense suggested that his offer was to look after his family instead of bribery, according to the Hartford Courant. In the documentary, Singleton seems to make clear her intention behind the refusal to testify when she tells her younger cousin that he is like a son to her during a telephone conversation between the two.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Kr8j2YNE3Q (/ embed)

Unfortunately Singleton fought against stage 4 metastatic breast cancer while her cousin’s lawsuit was unfolding. Despite her condition, she spent 196 days in prison before a judge sentenced her to two years in probation. “Mrs. Singleton’s health is the only reason she’s not being jailed,” said Fall River Supreme Court judge, E. Garsh at the time, according to the AP. Instead, she was instructed to wear a GPS monitor and stay under house arrest for a year, leaving her home only for medical treatment or legal appointments.

Singleton’s health continued to deteriorate after being put on trial, and the court dropped the conspiracy to be complicit after the 2015 murder for its failing health. She died in October 2015, shortly after the last charge against her was withdrawn and less than two years before her cousin was found hanged in his prison cell at the age of 27.