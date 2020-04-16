What happened to Levon Brooks and Kennedy Brewer?

Similar to Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, Netflix’s latest real-life crime project, The Innocence Files, derives the questionable methodologies and emotional fallouts behind wrongful convictions. The first two episodes of the doctrine left serious doubts about how forensic dentists were applied to two shockingly similar cases: the convictions of Levon Brooks and Kennedy Brewer. Both men were eventually released – here’s what you need to know about what happened to them and where they are today.

Both men spent more than a decade behind bars for the rapes and murders of young girls in Noxubee County, Mississippi. In 1992, Brooks received a work sentence for the death of Courtney Smith, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend. In 1995, Brewer was put to death for the murder of Christine Jackson, his girlfriend’s daughter. The cases shared unusual correlations – both victims were three-year-old African-American girls who were abducted and sexually abused in the middle of the night, then thrown into a body of water. Medical researcher Steven Hayne and forensic dentist Michael West identified bite marks on both bodies. West claimed that the teeth of Brooks and Wests matched the markings on each respective victim. While then considered experts in their fields, Hayne and West have become controversial figures for their close ties with state attorneys and their unthorough work. Their testimonies would later be called into question.

Years after his sentencing, Brewer came into contact with the Innocence Project, a nonprofit that helps those with criminal conviction cases with DNA testing. The deep dive of the Innocence Project in Brewer’s case eliminated him as a possible perpetrator based on the sperm on the victim’s body. The investigation instead linked Jackson’s murder to Justin Albert Johnson, who eventually confessed that Jackson and Smith were killed. Johnson recalled being at the murder high voices and he heard voices, but he didn’t know how to bite. Based on experts, the markets on the bodies probably came from crawfish and insects, not human teeth.

So what happened to Brooks and Brewer? Both men were released in 2008. Brooks and Brewer tried to pursue Hayne and West in 2014, but their civil lawsuit was dismissed. While the two forensic professionals were grossly neglected, they still qualified for immunity. The state of Mississippi paid both Brooks and Brewer $ 500,000 each in statutory compensation.

Brooks died in 2018 at the age of 58 after battling colon cancer for five years. Before he died, he married his girlfriend Dinah and opened a restaurant behind her house. Following his release, Brewer worked at various factory jobs, including appearances at a chicken processing facility and catfish farm. He recently suffered from a stroke in March 2020, right after his mother’s death. His family, friends and fiancée raised money for his recovery.