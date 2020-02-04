What happened to Kelsey and Tammy on the bachelor?

Kelsey has been the center of attention this season The Bachelor (champagne port!), but this week she made waves again with a new confrontation. This time it was Tammy who got caught up in a never-ending fight with Kelsey, and things got pretty hot. Here is the summary of how this new drama started and how it has been solved (for now).

First, Tammy Kelsey tries to help

At the start of the episode, it seems that Tammy and Kelsey are on reasonably good terms. While Peter is on a one-to-one date with Sydney, Kelsey suddenly falls apart in tears, frustrated and jealous of Peter’s dates with other women. Sitting alone by the pool, Tammy approaches her and tries to talk her through her emotions and calm her down by reminding her that this is all temporary and that they have signed up for this by going to the show.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t help Kelsey to calm down, as she swears more excitedly about Sydney on the solo date and Tammy gets frustrated. Her answers to Kelsey are getting faster and faster, pointing out to her that “it is not normal to cry for hours” and that filming will end in a few weeks. Eventually Tammy Kelsey tries to comfort, and both women leave their conversation with even more excitement than when they started.

The group date makes it worse

Both Tammy and Kelsey end on the same group date (perhaps a move from the producers): a photo shoot for cosmopolitan that ends with Peter who goes out for everyone with different girls. Kelsey again has some emotions to deal with and this time she talks directly with Peter. She tells him that her feelings are getting a lot bigger and more serious than she thought they would, and that she falls for him. He reassures her that she does not have to worry about anything and indicates that he thinks of her as a leader.

Everything would be fine, but Tammy has more to say. If she gets the chance to talk to Peter alone on the group date, she tells him about Kelsey’s crying when he’s not there. But she goes one step further and tells him that Kelsey has not only become “emotionally unstable” but that she has been drinking too much – of course viewers have no way of knowing one way or another because the cameras show us everything . The news is enough for Peter, so he pulls Kelsey back to ask her about the claims. She reiterates that she is only struggling with the stress and later confronts the other women, some of whom (particularly Lexi and Victoria F.) participate in their own observations of her struggles.

Kelsey goes straight to Peter

When Kelsey confronts Tammy face-to-face, Tammy struggles to admit whether she is the one who talked to Peter about Kelsey. Yet she brings up Kelsey’s drinking habits again and says she is worried about her well-being. While Tammy continues to talk about the drama with a number of other women, Kelsey goes straight to Peter’s suite to try to set the record straight. She explains everything that is said about her, insists that the other women lie and repeats that she is really in this. Peter reassures her again and tells her to focus on two, not the gossip in the house. To prove it, he gives her a rose prior to the rose ceremony.

When Peter decides to skip the cocktail party and immediately go to the rose ceremony that evening, Tammy asks Kelsey if she has called her to Peter with a bad mouth. Kelsey insists she didn’t say anything nasty about one of the women to Peter, and it is at this point that the others turn on Tammy and start investigating the rumors she has spread about Kelsey ‘taking pills’. She says she’s only worried, but it doesn’t seem that the others believe her. In the end, both Kelsey and Tammy come through the rose ceremony, which means that this drama is certainly not over yet!