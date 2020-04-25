What happened to Katie Mueller’s ‘Jack Ryan’ season 2?

(Some hackers are coming to the 2nd season of “Jack Ryan” in Amazon Prime Video)

For those familiar with the “hobby” of the character Jack Ryan in Tom Clancy’s novels, the second season of the show “Jack Ryan” on Amazon may be a little worried about how it will be erased from history. A certain protagonist: Katie Mueller, played by Abby Cornish on June 1.

Katie Jack Ryan’s (John Krasinski) love for the first season was like in Tom Clancy’s novels. In the books, in fact, Katie and Jack were married and had children, and she was the first lady when Jack was elected president. So everyone knew that Katie and Cornish would be the mainstays of the Amazon series.

When I saw the people who released their second season last month, I knew that “Jack Ryan” would not only talk about Katie in Season 2, but never about her. This caused me some confusion when Jack was sleeping with another woman and then he said he was single. What happened to Katie? I think they only divided the seasons? Isn’t Jack talking about it?

It’s even harder when you go online to explain Cornish’s absence, as it’s hard not to explain why he won’t be back for Season 2 or why. If I had to guess, I would say that Katie’s absence was a creative decision because Jack Ryan spent the entire season outside of the United States, and it’s not clear where Katie will be prone to this event, except for anxiety. Jack is a girl who has to check every two episodes.

But that doesn’t explain why Jack is single this time or whether it looks like Katie never was. I think the most interesting thing about his absence. They didn’t write it for the show – it’s not just there, everyone around them does it.

Fortunately, despite this fun, Season 2 of “Jack Ryan” is much higher than the first season. If it hits your brain a few times, Katie really can’t help but pass by. But it’s still interesting.

Apple TV +: All originals (photos) for Apple streaming service

Apple TV + will release four original series on Friday, some children’s programs and some fantastic content. But Apple’s upcoming streaming service, the tech giant’s attempt to compete with Netflix and Amazon, will start releasing more apps from star players like M. Night Shyamalan and Octavia Spencer in the coming months. TheWrap has rounded up all the shows that have been put on streaming so far or are currently in development, so you know what you get if you subscribe for $ 4.99 a month. We also noted which series will be available from November 1. Also read: Apple TV +: How the tech company added the originals and created a streaming service from Scratch Apple TV +

“Morning show” Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are the stars and stars of the series to take an in-depth look at the dark side of the morning TV. Weterspun will star in HBO’s hit drama “The Big Little Lie,” and Aniston will return to television in the lead role for the first time since the hit hit “Friends.” Steve Carell will also star in Kerry Ehrin’s series. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

Dickinson In this upcoming young comedy series, Healy Steinfeld takes on the role of Emily Dickinson, who explores the limitations of society, gender, and the family as a novice writer. The show is written by Alena Smith and directed by David Gordon Green. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“Chaser” The reissue of a favorite original series brings together four children gathered in a neighboring bookstore with a mysterious ghost, and they have to work together to produce fictional characters from literary works. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“To see” Directed and produced by Francis Lawrence, best known for directing The Red Sparrow and the last three Hunger Games, starring Stephen Knight and Jason Momoa and Alfr Woodard. The science series will be set up where people will be born blind in the future. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“For All Mankind” Ronald D. Moore, host of Outlander and Battlestar Galactica, writes and publishes a science fiction drama based on the idea that the Cold War space race will never end. He co-produced the series with Fargo executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“Helpers” The first series of Sesame Workshop’s partnership with Apple, Cody Show stars and a group of active monsters who love to help solve problems. It all starts with a plan. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

“Snopia in space” The new original, taken from Peanuts and DHX Media around the world, travels with Snoopy when viewers dream of becoming astronauts. Snowy, Charlie Brown and peanut crews receive the commander of the International Space Station to explore the moon and beyond. (Available at startup) Apple TV +

Oprah Winfrey documents Under a long-term contract with Apple, Oprah has revealed that she will be working on a documentary called “The Great Work” and an unwritten series about mental health. She brings the book club as a show as the Oprah Book Club. (Oprah Book Club will be launched) Getty

“Servant” “Sixth Sense” and “Glass” directed by M. Knight Shemalan writes this psychological thriller Tony Basgallop. Star Lauren Ambrose and Rupert Grint hired a babysitter to take care of their newborn (Nell Tiger Free). (Prime Minister November 28) Apple TV +

“We must tell the truth” Based on a similar novel by Kathleen Barber, she tells investigative reporter Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) that through her podcast, she’s reviewing an old murder case and getting acquainted with real American crime podcasts. Starring Aaron Paul, Lizzie Kaplan, Elizabeth Perkins and Mehi Fifer, as well as Reese Witherspoon. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo from the Chernin entertainment complex plan to serve as executive producers. (Premiere December 6) Getty Images

“Amazing stories” Steven Spielberg, who spent two seasons in 1980 on NBC’s “Amazing Stories,” is making an update to the science fiction and horror anthology. Following the departure of the characters left behind on stage, including the departure of the first show host Brian Fuller, the filmmakers of “One Time” Edward Keatsis and Adam Horowitz signed a relaunch. Getty Images

“Calls” The adaptation of Timothy Hochet’s French series to a new, shorter form takes on an innovative form of storytelling using real-life sound sources and minimal visuals. Channel + group

“Protecting Jacob” Described as a trailer based on the 2012 novel by William Landai’s “Defend James” star Chris Evans and “Planet of the Apes” screenwriter Mark Bombeck. Getty Images

“House before dark” The series of riddles follows a girl who moves from Brooklyn to a small lake town, and then uncovers a cold case in which residents try to bury her. The project is inspired by the life story of Hilde Lisyak, a young investigator who has attracted national and international attention in her hometown of Celinsgrove, Pennsylvania. The Brooklyn Prince and Jim Sturgess will star. Getty Images

“My friends were my glory” Jennifer Garner became a star at J.J. The Abrams series, based on Amy Silverstein’s 2017 memoirs, is about a special group of women who supported Silverstein as she waited for a second life-saving heart transplant. Getty Images

“Pachinko” Apple’s eight-episode adaptation of Min Jin Lee, which went on sale in 2017, will be installed in Korea, Japan and the United States. “Terror” graduate Su Hugh will host the show. apple

“Fund” Based on this series of novels by Isaac Asimov, this series depicts the stars of Jared Harris and Lee Pace and explores the history of mankind during and after the fall and decline of the galactic space empire. David S. Goyer serves as a show host. Getty Images

“Central Park” Josh Gad and Lauren Bouchard are ready to release this animated musical series about a family of guardians who live, work and care for Central Park. The vocal group includes Gad, Frozen star Kristen Bell, Hamilton’s David Diggs and Leslie Odom J. Getty Images

“Home” The 10 episodes are for innovative homes around the world and the people who built them. Matt Tirnauer is in charge and serves as one of the executive producers. Getty Images

“Little America” This show tells the story of immigrants in America from the real events in Epic magazine. Kumail Nananiani and Emily V., who were husband and wife behind the hit-romantic comedy “The Big Sick,” which led the show to critical and commercial success in theaters in the summer of 2017. Written and performed by Gordon. Getty Images

“Little voice” Dramaturgy with original music by Sarah Barill is aimed at finding your original voice in the early 20s and inspires a variety of New York music. It was named after J.D. produces. Warner Bros. Abram’s bad robotic productions, along with television. Getty Images

“Mythical search” The duo “It’s always sunny in Philadelphia” will play the role of Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day as the head of the video game studio McAlney. F. Murray stars Abraham, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby and Danny Pudy. Getty Images

Shantaram The international drama series based on Gregory David Robert’s novel Shantaram calls Charlie Hunnam Lynn, a man who escaped from an Australian prison and settled in Bombay. The author and director of the series is Eric Warren Singer. Getty Images

Untitled Brie Larson project Based on Amarillis Fox’s memoir “Life is Hidden,” the unnamed series plays BRI Larson as a young woman recruited by the CIA. Animal Kingdom writer and producer Megan Martin is in talks to write and direct a series from Medias Res. Filmed by Patrick Fraser for TheWrap

Anonymous Curtis Sittenfeld project Curtis was inspired by Sittenfeld’s “You Think, I Say.” Collin McGuinness serves as the visuals, and Reese Whitsspoon and Lauren Neustadter are executive producers. Saturday Night Live alumnus Kristen Wiig initially joined the star, but was dropped due to conflict planning. Images of Christopher Polk / Getty

Anonymous Damien Chazelle project Damien Chazelle, the youngest person to win an Academy Award for Best Director in La La Land, co-wrote, directed and produced an hour-long drama for Apple with Jordan Horowitz and Frank Berger. . Getty Images

“Bandits of time” Taika Waititi is developing an adaptation for Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film Bandits of Time for Apple. Waititi co-writes and directs the pilot of a possible series co-produced by Anonymous Content, Paramount TV and MRC. He also serves as executive producer with Gilliam and producer Dan Halsted. Getty

“Mr. Corman” Joseph Gordon-Levitt “Mr. Mr. Corman, “A drama series on Apple TV +. The A24 and Gordon-Levitt’s HitRECord banner show features the life of a public school teacher (Gordon-Levitt) in the San Fernando Valley, California. Getty

Mosquito Coast Justin Teruk starred in the 1981 series, based on a novel by his brother, novelist Paul Teruk. The show, which commissioned the series, follows an idealist who left his family in Latin America. Luther co-founder Neil Cross co-wrote the first episode with Tom Bissel and starred in the series. Getty

“Pirate” This basketball drama by NBA superstar Kevin Durant is directed by Black Panterher and Us star Winston Duke. Duke Ike plays as a youth basketball coach and former star player. The series was released this month. TheWrap

“Lyceum story” Clive Owen and Julianne Moore will play in this limited series of Stephen King and J.J. Abrams. Based on King’s best-selling novel of 2006, the deep personal thriller follows Lisi (Moore) two years after her husband’s death. A number of incidents have led her to come across some amazing truths about her husband that have been repressed and forgotten. Getty

“Masters of Air” The limited series of World War II will be the first series produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg and produced by Apple. The show was founded by Donald L. Miller’s book is based on a true, profound personal story of the American bomber boys who fought at Hitler’s door in World War II. This is the third series in Spielberg and Hank’s “About the Great Patriotic War,” “The Brotherhood,” and “The Pacific,” which aired on HBO. Getty

Ted Lasso Jason Sudeikis is bringing back his ugly football coach Ted Lasson for a new series on Apple TV +. “Ted Lasso” – who first appeared on NBC under the name Sudeikis – accepted the Saturday Night Live graduate as the idealistic coach of the “American Football Club”, although he was not a football coach. no experience at all. In addition to the lead roles, Sudeikis serves as a writer and executive producer for a comedy series. NBC

Adaptation of “El Gato Negro” Robert Rodriguez and Diego Boneta adapt the Mexican comics “El Gato Negro” into a TV series for Apple. Rodríguez and star Boneta would direct and perform the MGM TV project, which is in the early stages of development. Supergirl writer Eric Carrasco is writing the screenplay, and Joel Novoa is the co-producer of the series. Getty

The attempt of the technological giant to compete in the SVOD space began on Friday

