What happened to Jerome Jacobson from McMillions?

Before Anna Delvey, Elizabeth Holmes, or the women were shown hustlers, there was a scammer named Jerome Jacobson. Known as Uncle Jerry, he cheated $ 24 million on McDonald’s with an extensive network that benefited from the popular Monopoly game of the fast-food franchise. HBO is ready to drop McMillions, a docus series produced by Mark Wahlberg about this notorious scandal. So, after one of the largest companies in the world, where is Jacobson today? As far as we know, he has kept it low since his plan was unraveled almost two decades ago.

First, here is a bit of context. As the story goes, Jacobson, a former police officer, worked for the company Simon Marketing, Incorporated as head of security in charge of distributing McDonald’s Monopoly prizes. Most wins were small, such as fries and soft drinks. The larger and much rarer prizes include vacations, cars and cash for up to $ 1 million. From 1989, Jacobson took the big winning pieces for himself, created a network of people to buy the prizes and took part of their victories for themselves. His plan came to an end in 2001 when an anonymous tip informed the FBI of this scam.

Jacobson was arrested along with more than 50 others on charges of conspiracy and postal fraud. “Uncle Jerry,” 58 at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and ordered to repay $ 12.5 million. He apologized to the court and was finally released on October 21, 2005. The effect of the arrangement was also McDonald’s severing ties with Simon Marketing, who later sued the fast food company and won $ 16.6 million in 2003 for breach of contract.

From 2018 the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Jacobson was 76 and in poor health, but otherwise led a quiet life in Georgia.