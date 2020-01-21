What happened to Alayah on the bachelor?

It would not be an episode of The Bachelor without a big drama between the participants. Last week we had “Champagne-Gate”; this week it is Alayah’s turn to be at the center of the controversy. Alayah, who was Miss Texas last year and works as an orthodontist’s assistant, ended up in seriously hot water because he was seen as two faces and fake. It all starts when Sydney notices that something seems “not” about Alayah, and things run pretty fast from there.

After beating Sydney in the extreme pillow-fight group date of the episode (just go with it), Alayah literally changes the register of her voice when she later flirts with Peter. Sydney confides her worries to Peter, who then asks the whole group if someone is not sincere. She calls Alayah, but none of the other women speak at that time. That of course does not take long and Peter eventually goes around and tries to get the opinions of the other women in a more private setting. With more privacy, three more women tell him that Alayah behaves very differently when the cameras roll than when they are out.

However, it is Victoria Paul who drops the biggest bomb. Earlier in the episode she had a very successful one-on-one date with Peter, so her word weighs a lot on him. She reveals that she and Alayah knew each other and were kind to the spectacle circuit before they came to the show, and says that Alayah asked her to keep their connection secret. Victoria also notes that Alayah had previously noted that she was ‘open’ to other opportunities in the show, presumably referring to the well-known phenomenon of rejected participants receiving sponsor appearances, influencer deals and more. When Peter confronts Alayah, she admits that she knows Victoria P. and claims that she was afraid that one of them would be disqualified (despite several previous seasons with participants with pre-show connections).

Eventually Peter decides not to give Alayah a rose during the rose ceremony, but judging from the previews for next week, this drama is not over yet! Keep reading for some of the most popular Twitter by Nation about the Alayah drama.