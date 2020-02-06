What happened between Mykenna and Tammy during the bachelor’s?

Image source: ABC

This week’s bonus installment from The Bachelor has more than enough drama to justify the extra episode. This time it is Tammy and Mykenna whose personal collision continues into the rest of the show. Let’s give a brief overview of what exactly is happening – and who is going home.

The drama starts early, on the group date, where Tammy and Mykenna are part of the group playing a telenovela (yes, really). The night before the date, Mykenna becomes very emotional and is considering giving up the show and Peter as a whole. On the date itself, however, she assigned the character of a girl whose character Peter finally realizes that he has been in love all the time, and she ends the day in a much, much better mood.

Of course it is The Bachelor, so this is not all finished yet. Tammy cherishes her frustrations about Mykenna, calls her out for her mood swings and calls her a hypocrite because she is so happy now that she was ready to make a dramatic exit days ago. Their argument becomes so loud that Peter and Madison, who are nearby, can hear the screams. Mykenna tries to settle the matter with Peter and tells him that Tammy has attacked her and that he does not have to worry about the drama.

Peter is not convinced and on the night of the cocktail party he decides to have a two-on-one date with Mykenna and Tammy at the last minute to get to the bottom of things. He first catches Tammy, and she condemns him for believing that Mykenna is not there for the right reasons, even revealing that Mykenna had packed her bags before the group date because she was sure she was going home. Tammy also drops the ridiculously small one-liner: “I’m wearing black today because it’s her funeral.” Meanwhile, Mykenna tells Peter that she was just frustrated with the lack of one-on-one time with him, but she was glad she didn’t leave and Tammy twisted the truth.

The women later also have it between them and accuse each other of being the “bad guy” of the season, but ultimately it’s up to Peter. He sends Tammy home and lets Mykenna stay, but when the rose ceremony takes place, Mykenna also ends without a rose.

While the episode was being broadcast, Mykenna retracted one of her quotes about kindness, while Tammy said this:

No one:

Me: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/g5auGG1zxq

– Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 6, 2020

. . . See you both in paradise?