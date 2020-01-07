What happened between Hannah and Peter on The Bachelorette?

Loading...

Pilot Peter Weber has made his debut as the new one Bachelor education, but immediately after meeting the 30 women who were looking for love with him, someone from his past appeared. Former bachelorette, Hannah Brown, appeared in the bachelor’s house and at a sweet moment the pilot wings brought back the new one Bachelor education gave her during their first meeting. So how did the couple go from falling in love to friendly exes? It’s time to look again at what happened between “Pilot Pete” and Hannah The bachelorette last summer.

Pete became a fan favorite and reached the top three (and became the center of the most meme moment of the season), but also had a small scandal to deal with. This is what you must keep in mind as his Bachelor education season is developing.

In the first few weeks of the show, Pete was a pretty low-key player and kept himself away from most of the big drama in the mansion. While all the Luke P. drama went down, Pete stayed in the middle of the pack, charming Hannah and occasionally making really bad plane puns, but usually establishing himself as a fairly likeable and low-drama guy. He also got along well with the other boys in the house (seriously, we loved his bromance with Tyler C.). Pete got the birthplace of the hometown, where his entire family also enchanted Hannah and he took her on a one-to-one plane.

Then of course came the famous fantasy suite week, where “Pilot Pete” was alternately called “Windmill Pete”. Allow us to refresh your memory: during the semi-final week, Pete Hannah finally said that he fell in love with her during their date in Greece. After that statement, she, as Hannah would later say it bluntly, “f * cked in a windmill – twice.” In the fall-out after Luke P., Pete, along with the remaining participants Tyler C. and Jed, helped put an end to Luke’s unwise attempt to return. Pete was eventually eliminated at the end of the top three. He and Hannah met shortly after the interview after the show and apparently were completely friendly – so friendly that Hannah revealed that she had told a little lie about their windmill tests: “It was actually four times!”

Of course it wouldn’t be The bachelorette without any drama after filming. While Jed’s schedule was in the spotlight last season, Pete also defended a brief scandal when his ex-girlfriend Calee came forward to say that he had suddenly dumped her for the express purpose of going to the show. The unveiling of Calee, who came before Pete’s post-show interview, did not come forward during the usual bank conversation with Chris Harrison, but Pete did speak to People after his elimination to give his side of the story.

“There was much truth in what she said in her story, but there is also much truth that was not mentioned. The show had absolutely nothing to do with ending that relationship,” he insisted. “I was very serious in trying to move that relationship forward and help, and she wasn’t on the same page as me. The casting process and my first interview were months after we broke up. It’s clear that I hurt someone did what I really cared for, “he says. “That was never my intention. And I’m sorry for that. Breakups suck!”

Although the revelations caused some shock waves in Bachelor Nation, they were quickly overshadowed by Jed’s own scandal and the live-on-TV final fall-out, so Pete seems to have emerged relatively unscathed. He is clearly ready to give love again, and we will follow his journey all the way!