What Gretzky and Ovechkin respect most about just about every other as players

Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin sat down with Kathryn Tappen for an job interview that lined a huge range of subjects. Enjoy the total episode of “Hockey at House: Gretzky and Ovi” higher than.

Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky determine to be tied with each other in hockey historical past for good.

One particular is the all-time foremost aim scorer, and the other is closing in on that mark. While Gretzky has 894 ambitions in retirement, Ovechkin crossed the 700-goal mark this year, is by much the best goal scorer of his generation, and now sits 188 at the rear of Gretzky.

That’s nevertheless a tall range, sure, but Ovechkin will be 35 yrs previous at the get started of subsequent period and is showing no symptoms of slowing. Right before the NHL had to pause its season, Ovechkin was on track for his second consecutive 50-goal campaign. He’s bought a reputable shot to get there in a several several years and Gretzky, for a person, hopes he does it.

Every single is tied to the other and both hold a special place in hockey history, even as Ovechkin continues to write his tale. But what do the two respect most about each and every other as gamers?

Which two NHLers, earlier or current, would you want to sit upcoming to in a locker space? For lots of, it’d be these two.

Check out #HockeyAtHome with @WayneGretzky and @Ovi8 tomorrow at 5pm ET on Sportsnet.pic.twitter.com/tbB1qZjMiW

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 19, 2020

“I feel his eyesight of the activity. I consider how he managed the activity,” Ovechkin claimed about what he admired most about looking at Gretzky in his heyday. “How he receives diverse players improved close to him. That is a exclusive expertise. I imagine the fellas who performed with him are lucky due to the fact they get tons of points, tons of Cups, and to be with him on just one workforce is a good story when you retire.

“You’re likely to tell your grandkid, ‘You know what? I performed with Wayne Gretzky and he handed me the puck.’ It’s incredible.”

Of study course, although Ovechkin is chasing one particular of Gretzky’s records, No. 99 will continue to hold a great deal of many others when it will come time for Ovechkin to retire. No a person, for instance, is touching the all-time factors or assists history any time soon, and it is really hard to envision even Ovechkin scoring 50 aims in 39 video games.

The two are pretty distinct types of players coming from fully unique eras. Though Ovechkin’s power is in his goal scoring and how he can engage opponents physically with his substantial 6-foot-3, 236-pound frame, Gretzky performed for the duration of a larger scoring time period of NHL heritage and relied on his creative imagination and vision.

“I imagine his fashion of the match, he was not that bodily but he was smart on the ice,” Ovechkin said. “You can see his highlights. Each and every time he had the puck, anything was gonna transpire. It is tremendous to observe. It is enjoyable to view.”

Gretzky, of system, is nevertheless keenly watching Ovechkin play. He’s viewed a ton of adjust in the way the game is played considering the fact that retiring in 1999, not only mainly because of new rules, but also mainly because of how substantially more substantial, more quickly and far more healthy players in the league are currently.

And at times an 82-recreation NHL year can be a grind, but at the root of what Gretzky respects most about Ovechkin is how he wears his enthusiasm for hockey on his sleeve.

“His love for the game, you cannot hide that,” Gretzky claimed. “I examine that to Gordie Howe, Mark Messier. Just a pure pleasure and appreciate. Each and every time he will get on the ice you can see him smiling.”

Further more to that, Gretzky sees in Ovechkin a little something you can only get from definitely special gamers. He’s distinct in how he accomplishes his greatness. No one particular can do what Ovechkin does and, just after 15 several years in the NHL, the influence he’s experienced on the league is undeniable.

Gretzky had a couple illustrations of how Ovechkin suits into this one of a kind team.

“It’s truly difficult for a winger to have an effects in an whole team and an overall league,” Gretzky explained. “It’s a minor bit more durable than staying a centreman. And there’s only a number of fellas in hockey historical past — Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Mike Bossy, Man Lafleur — these men, they transformed the game.

“I can remember 5 several years back men and women declaring to me, ‘Do you consider Alex Ovechkin really should be two minutes on the electric power play’ and I remember stating, ‘Of system! He should be out there the total energy engage in each individual electricity engage in.’ That’s what he does. He generates offence and he generates performs for every and every just one of his teammates. I claimed this to my son the other working day: they know particularly where by he’s gonna be, they know just what he’s gonna do and he nonetheless scores 60 plans a yr.

“That’s particular. I admire him. I like seeing him play and I believe he’s been a huge influence on our sport to the constructive.”

When Gretzky was questioned how his sport would have adjusted if he experienced shared a line with Ovechkin in his key, No. 99 stated his method would not have transformed but “I’d have a large amount extra helps.”

Terrifying imagined, presented Gretzky already has extra assists than any other player has ever developed details.

The Good Just one and The Fantastic 8 with each other for #HockeyAtHome. @WayneGretzky and @ovi8 explore chasing @NHL information, what it’s like lifting the Stanley Cup for the 1st time, and so considerably much more.

Watch the whole episode https://t.co/oYY8vNzST8 pic.twitter.com/OYD6kgSLg0

— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 20, 2020

Hear the complete conversation via the online video participant atop this write-up, as the two all-time greats discuss:

• What assistance Gretzky gave Ovechkin in his pursuit of Goal No. 700

• What they talked about the initially time they satisfied about meal a handful of several years back

• What it’s like staying a father at different phases

• What it was like lifting the Stanley Cup for the to start with time

• Which two players, past or existing, they would like to sit beside in a dressing place

Anytime The Excellent 1 and The Wonderful Eight get jointly, it is wise to pay back consideration. And blessed for hockey admirers, the two legends have two dates alongside one another this coming 7 days.

On top of this job interview, Gretzky and Ovechkin will experience off towards 1 an additional in a best-of-3 collection on EA Sports’ NHL 20 Wednesday night time. That will be demonstrated on the Capitals’ Twitch stream on April 22 at 8 p.m. ET and enthusiasts will be inspired to make a charitable donation for COVID-19 relief.