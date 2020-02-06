What games are live on BBC and BT Sport and when are they played? – The sun

ALL eight games of the fifth round of the FA Cup have been revealed and the TV draws are now known.

The top six have all made it into the last 16 for the first time since 1969, but will they all be on TV?

1

Wayne Rooney meets former Club Man Utd with Derby CountyCredit: Getty Images – Getty

What is the fifth round of the FA Cup draw and when will a tie be played?

The draw and game dates for the fifth round of the FA Cup are as follows:

Monday March 2nd

Portsmouth v Arsenal (7.45pm)

Tuesday March 3rd

Chelsea v Liverpool (7.30pm)

Reading vs. Sheffield United (8pm)

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle (8pm)

Wednesday March 4th

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City (7.30pm)

Leicester City v Birmingham City (7.45pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (7.45pm)

Thursday March 5th

Derby County v Manchester United (7.45pm)

What are the FA Cup 5th round TV games?

The fifth round of the FA Cup TV games have now been selected by the BBC and BT Sport and are as follows:

Monday March 2nd

Portsmouth v Arsenal – BT Sport 1

Tuesday March 3rd

Chelsea v Liverpool – BBC One

Wednesday March 4th

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City (7.30pm) – BBC One

Thursday March 5th

Derby County v Manchester United (7.45pm) – BT Sport 1

Why is the fifth round of the FA Cup midweek?

The Premier League has introduced a staggered winter break, with each team taking a two-week break between February 1 and February 2.

This leaves no weekend free in the calendar for the fifth round of the FA Cup, which has been postponed to the middle of the week.

Repetitions of the fifth round of the FA Cup are also a thing of the past, as they were canceled last season.