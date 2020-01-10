What Every Parent Should Know About Severe Respiratory Virus

Loading...

Beginning in December, local intensive care units began seeing dozens of children with respiratory syncytial virus, a disease some parents may not be aware of.

So what should you know about the disease often called RSV?

Symptoms to look for in young children are: fever, difficulty breathing, lethargy, irritability and poor nutrition.

Symptoms appear between two and eight days after a child has been infected.

There is no specific treatment for RSV. Doctors usually help children by giving them extra oxygen and food, and by sucking up secretions that can block the nasal and bronchial passages.

The virus spreads when an infected person sneezes or releases other secretions that come into contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth of an uninfected child. The virus can also spread if an infected person sneezes or releases other discharges that contaminate objects and surfaces.

People continue to clear the virus in respiratory droplets for about three to eight days. In rare cases, infants can clear the virus for three to four weeks.

The best way to prevent RSV infection is to wash your hands thoroughly with lots of soap and water, sneeze in your elbows, and keep counters clean. Children with serious respiratory illnesses should not attend daycare until the symptoms have completely subsided.

Having experienced an RSV infection in the past does not make a person immune to reinfection in the future, although second infections tend to be milder.

