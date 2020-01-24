What does the WWE have in mind for Mandy and Otis?

We all love a feel-good story here at Ringside Intel. Fortunately, that’s exactly what we get with the story of Mandy and Otis. But will it get the happy ending that the entire WWE universe wants? If you know the WWE, it could go in many different directions.

Mandy and Otis lead to championship gold

Given how WWE has dealt with the situation so far, the relationship between Mandy and Otis could lead the Golden Goddess to a title win. Almost everyone loves this plot, so it could very well mean a first single title for the beautiful blonde.

While Fire and Desire were originally in the Tag Team division, the focus seems to be very much on Mandy right now. Maybe this story could have a happy ending and some championship gold?

Mandy reveals Otis to a new friend

Even though we all want a happy ending for Mandy and Otis, there are some pointers that indicate the opposite. First, Mandy Rose’s character seems to have changed overnight. She went from vain and selfish and looked after a “sweet guy”. Even her own tag team partner Sonya Deville asks why she built this special relationship with Otis.

A possible twist in this love story could be a Dolph Ziggler disturbance. Some time ago he tried to “court” Mandy Rose. At that time, she showed no interest. But was that really the case?

Ziggler and Rose would be the perfect combination if you look at their heel characters. So there is a small chance that Mandy will betray Otis by choosing Dolph Ziggler. This sentence alone is enough to break the collective heart of the WWE universe.

Tucker turns his heel

Tucker, the Otis tag team partner, has warned Otis several times about Mandy. The focus is currently entirely on Otis, which could mean a permanent separation for the tag team.

It goes without saying that I am not a big fan of this result. Heavy Machinery has a lot to accomplish on the main team. A breakup would therefore be premature and could endanger Tucker’s future career on the main team.

LGBT action

The WWE appears to be dying to take up an LGBT plot as they tried with Lana and Liv Morgan. You could do the same at SmackDown with Mandy and Sonya, though it’s not the end many people want.

That being said, there is a possibility that Mandy will choose Sonya before Otis! While it would be interesting to include more LGBT stories in the WWE, I don’t think that’s the way to do it.

Otis gets his mandy

Given the WWE’s love of drama, this is the least likely development. Still, it’s the development that the WWE universe really wants. Otis is funny and the whole story is just so cute. Maybe it’s time for a happy ending? In my opinion, this is the only end where everyone will be happy.