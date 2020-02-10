What does the future offer for Bong Joon-ho After Parasite

Bong Joon ho’s Parasite has written a lot of history at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening. It was not only the first foreign film to win the top prize for the best photo, but Bong was also the first South Korean to win the best director. Earlier in the evening, the film’s victory marked the best original screenplay that Bong shared with cow rider Han Jin-won, the very first Oscar win for South Korea.

Although most of Bong’s comments were translated from Korean by Sharon Choi on Oscar night, he had a very recognizable response when asked in the press room how he “won Hollywood.”

“It’s literally f * cking crazy,” he told journalists.

Bong has been making films for 20 years, so even he is not sure what he has made Parasite is just as popular in America as its other projects.

“I’m just a very strange person,” he said through Choi, adding that “it was the same process that made this movie, but we’ve had these amazing results.”

He added that this is mainly strange because “my previous film, Okay, was a

co-production between Korea and the US, but Parasite, a purely Korean film, has received more enthusiasm from the public all over the world. And that reminds me that, perhaps, the deeper I go into things around me, the wider the story can become and the more attractive it can be to an international audience. “

In the long run, Bong does not think that these victories will change his life so much.

“I have been working for the past 20 years and regardless of what happened in Cannes [where Parasite won the Palme d’Or] and Oscars last year, I worked on two projects before that, I keep working on it – nothing has changed because of these prizes, “he said.” One is in Korean and one is in English. “

The same applies to translator Choi, who has studied film making.

“She writes [a] long script,” Bong said. “I’m so curious about it.”