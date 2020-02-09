What does the future offer for Angelina Jolie

While Brad Pitt was the toast of the prize season – he won his first Oscar Sunday evening for his supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in.” . . Hollywood ‘- his ex, Angelina Jolie, intended to step into an even more prominent position as an advocate for humanitarian purposes.

Jolie has just signed with WME after stints with rival agencies CAA and UTA. Sources say Jolie’s plan is to make more documentaries, books, and other initiatives around the projects she cares about, including protecting refugees and education for children in conflict areas.

Insiders say that although recent Jolie films such as “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” did not do as well as expected at the register, she plans to continue acting. She has two films, “Eternals” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, which will be released this year.

But one source said that Jolie, 44, wants to take a new direction at the same time: “Angelina was looking for a global company to support its global ambitions. . . She wants to diversify and grow. This is all about helping Angelina create a platform to use her knowledge of international humanitarian goals. . . She asked: “How do I use my platform to involve more people and to invest in the causes?” The discussions were about documentaries, events, speeches, books, films caused by causes. “

Jolie, who said goodbye to Pitt in 2016, has been advocating for refugees for years as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Her book “Notes From My Travels” describes the meeting with displaced persons in more than 30 countries and in war zones. She wants to draw attention to ‘forgotten emergencies’, which do not attract media attention. Jolie has also called for legislation for vulnerable children and young immigrants in the US and developing countries, education for young girls with the Malala Fund and women’s rights.

Representatives for WME did not comment and a representative for Jolie did not comment.

Pitt thanked his family during his acceptance speech Sunday evening: “This is for my children, who color everything I do. I adore you. “

.