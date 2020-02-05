What does the change of leadership mean for the DNC 2020 in Milwaukee?

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4665704002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=democratic-national-committee%2Cdemocrats%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2C2020-democratic-national-convention&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4665704002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2019/11/22/USAT/cbea8ced-3c54-41f0-a554-32ffba609eeb-10942947-e991-4c6d-8c4c-316a12c5f935_thumbnail.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Fiserv Forum will be the most important location for the Democratic National Convention 2020 in Milwaukee. (Photo: PMJS)

After the rapid and astonishing dismissal of his two top leaders on Tuesday, the guest committee for the Democratic National Convention 2020 is now in a race against a hard deadline.

Ready or not, 50,000 people will descend to Milwaukee for the convention, which will take place from July 13-16.

Two people who will not be part of the campaign are Liz Gilbert, former chairman of the guest committee, and Adam Alonso, the former chief of staff.

They were expelled by the board of the guest committee the day after an investigation was opened into allegations that the two leaders were overseeing a “toxic” workplace.

Congress officials and local leaders indicate that the goal is to get the committee back on track and to continue preparations for the event.

“What needs to happen next is to identify and strengthen the leadership needed to bring this to the finish,” said Tim Sheehy, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, an important support for the convention.

“The point is, look ahead that you need someone in that role who will quickly gain trust and go out and perform,” he said.

So who actually supervises the convention?

First of all, it is important to understand the convention landscape to try to figure out what the turmoil of leadership means.

There are two groups involved in congress preparation. The host committee – led by Gilbert and Alonso – is a non-party, non-profit. It has two main tasks: to raise $ 70 million to organize the event and to recruit 15,000 volunteers.

The other organization is the Democratic National Convention Committee. It is an arm of the Democratic National Committee and is run by Chief Executive Joe Solmonese. That group is responsible for putting together what happens during the convention, from organizing the event to organizing transportation for the thousands of participants.

Solmonese is in charge of his operation, oversees a team of experienced conference staff and it is thought that the work is proceeding on schedule.

DNC Convention CEO Joe Solmonese speaks with Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes and state treasurer Sarah Godlewski during a media day Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, prior to the Democratic National Convention in the Summer of 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Photo: Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

What led to the current crisis?

There were rumors of dissatisfaction within the host committee for a few months, but little tangible evidence. A commotion in the financial team caused a flare-up. Gilbert and Alonso, who earned their spurs in the rugged and turbulent world of New Jersey politics, wanted to leave their mark on the convention.

But suddenly the last days explosive accusations surfaced.

Two experienced political hands who worked with the guest committee spoke to Journal Sentinel columnist Daniel Bice, who wrote that “they described the guest committee as a toxic culture full of power struggle, backlog and maladministration.”

“They accused … Gilbert and Alonso … of giving contracts to their friends in New Jersey, calling meetings and not attending them and focusing more on gathering power than promoting Milwaukee.”

Meanwhile, a group of prominent female leaders in the organization wrote an unsigned letter to the board, in which they complained of being “bullied and intimidated” by Alonso and that Gilbert continued.

The board got in on Monday, sidelined Gilbert and Alonso, and hired external council to investigate an ongoing investigation.

Adam Alonso, chief of staff of the 2020 DNC Host Committee, left, and Liz Gilbert, the committee chair, right (Photo: 2020 DNC Host Committee; Journal Sentinel files)

On Tuesday evening, the board ended the two leaders.

“The work of the Milwaukee 2020 host committee is crucial – but that work cannot be done unless employees can work together,” the board’s statement said. “The board strives for an inclusive and supportive environment in the host committee and will ensure that all employees live up to these ideals.”

What happens now?

Teresa Vilmain, an organizer and political adviser who has acted as an advisor to the committee, will carry out the daily work for now. Vilmain, born in Iowa, has deep roots in Wisconsin and national politics and is known in the Democratic Party.

The host committee has about two dozen employees who are involved in laying the foundation for the convention.

The push has already started recruiting volunteers. Last week the organization announced the launch of an online portal where people could sign up.

There is also a need for more money. The board said fundraising is on schedule. The committee said it exceeded its goal for fundraising for 2019. The committee is thought to have raised $ 25 million.

Later this month, the host committee and the DNCC will convene three community meetings. They are seen as important events to build enthusiasm for volunteering and business opportunities.

