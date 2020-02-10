What does Mike Pompeo do with Europe’s last dictator?

Belarus is often called the last dictatorship in Europe and its president, Alexander Loekashenko, leads an authoritarian government that is heavily dependent on Russia. He also expelled the US ambassador more than 10 years ago. In other words, it’s just about the last place you would expect an American state secretary. And yet Mike Pompeo was there earlier this month. The question is: why?

The Kremlin sees Belarus, just north of Ukraine and on the western border of Russia, as firmly in its sphere of influence, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has endeavored to tighten the already close ties of the two states – fears seed that he wants to claim it as part of Russia itself.

For a large part of the country’s short history, the relationship with the US has been pretty bad. The US punished Belarus in 2006 following an election that the Foreign Ministry called “free or fair.” And in 2008, the country expelled the US ambassador and limited the number of diplomats allowed there to five.

Then Putin invaded Ukraine. And a delicate diplomatic dance began – a dance that continued two American governments, led by presidents with very different attitudes towards Putin. (The Belarusian Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment for this story.)

According to several current and former US officials, Lukashenko responded to the annexation of Russia from the Crimean peninsula by reporting to the US that he wanted closer ties. Michael Carpenter, who worked on Eurasia policy as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense during the Obama administration, told The Daily Beast that Lukashenko sent the message loud and clear when they had a two-hour meeting in March 2016 .

“We brought almost half of it to Ukraine,” Carpenter said. “It was very clear to me at the time that this was a major concern for him, that he was deeply concerned about the implications of what that meant for his own country.”

In the following years, the Belarusians have always told the US that they want a warmer relationship. And Americans have sent back. A senior Foreign Ministry official said that Wess Mitchell – Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs from 2017 to 2019 – made it clear to the Belarusians that things could change. The official said that Mitchell’s involvement was like a hinge: if Belarus was serious, he communicated, the US would be serious too. During the Trump government, a battery of senior officials went to Minsk to meet with officials, including Mitchell, Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale, and then National Security Advisor John Bolton.

For years, the US government, per former US official, had seen Belarus as a lost cause.

“We took it for granted that Belarus would be frozen in time as a Soviet theme park,” the former official said – adding that in recent years this assumption was incorrect.

The appearance in Minsk by Bolton – a very open Russian hawk – was especially remarkable.

“In my opinion, Bolton was just there to address concerns about Russian aggression,” said Jonathan Katz, who oversaw US assistance to Belarus with USAID under the Obama administration.

In 2017 and 2018, there were substantial quiet conversations between US and Belarusian officials, according to two congressmen who are familiar with the Trump government’s policy towards the former Soviet republic. They indicated that they feared for their own viability as a nation in the light of possible Russian raids, per assistants. In 2017, Lukashenko invited US officials to observe important Russian military exercises there – a move that impressed the hill. And in January 2019, the Belarusians lifted a maximum for the number of American diplomats who can work in the country. A state official said he expects the number of diplomats there to double by 2021.

And last year, according to the Hill Aides, Belarusian officials contacted Congress about efforts to warm up the relationship.

The efforts resulted in a historic visit to Belarus earlier this month by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. State officials said the Belarusian state oil company has signed a framework agreement with an oil trading company in North Dakota to purchase up to 18 million barrels of American oil by 2020. The deal contained no details and may not have been realized. But it sent a signal to the Kremlin: Belarus does not want Russia to be its one-stop energy shop.

The Kremlin’s answer, according to the two senior state officials, was predictable: an attack of disinformation about the journey and its meaning (“Netizens imply Mike Pompeo in the new extortion program against Belarus before the historic Minsk journey” shouted one head on the Kremlin-controlled Sputnik news).

The obvious irritation of Moscow was not surprising. Although President Trump and Putin are famous, Trump government policies are often hostile to the Kremlin. The Belarusian overtures are now part of the government’s national security strategy, which requires attention to competition with major powers, including Russia and China. The former US official said the outreach in Belarus is not an outlier. Throughout Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and the Balkans, the US is pushing back Russian influence in the same way, the official said.

“It is not lost among the leaders in Minsk that they may be confronted with a situation similar to that of Ukraine in the very short term,” Katz said, “and I think that this even changes the calculation of an old authoritarian who has been in power for several decades. “

