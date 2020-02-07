What does it take to use 1 TB Mac Pro RAM? Try over 6,000 Chrome tabs

Chrome is known for being fast and responsive. It’s also notorious for taking up a lot of RAM on your computer. In a hilarious twist, Jonathan Morrison saw Chrome run thousands of tabs on his Mac Pro that consumed more than 1.2 TB of RAM.

The 2019 Mac Pro can be configured with up to 1.5 TB RAM. However, one of the recurring questions is what you can actually do with all this power. Google’s Chrome browser with more than 6,000 tabs is an option.

Jonathan posted on Twitter yesterday that Chrome uses 75 GB of RAM on his Mac Pro with around 2,000 tabs open. About two hours later, when 5,000 Chrome browser tabs were open, Chrome jumped to 170 GB.

pic.twitter.com/3ei1m5HwPd

– Jonathan Morrison (@tldtoday) February 7, 2020

Jonathan left his Mac Pro for the evening and woke up today when he found that 6,000 opened tabs and Chrome had a wild load of 857 GB RAM.

You’ve probably guessed that from then on it only got crazier when Chrome broke the 1TB mark and continued to move forward.

In a short video, Jonathan mentions that Chrome froze at some point and curiously consumed a lot of computing power, how much too much. But strangely, other apps still worked flawlessly on his Mac Pro.

Chrome could win pic.twitter.com/22BeZhjOlX

– Jonathan Morrison (@tldtoday) February 7, 2020

The whole thread is a fun read. A few other interesting tidbits are that the Mac Pro “whispers” throughout the deal. When someone asked Jonathan about his plan, he mentioned that he was just having fun.

Zero plan lol

– Jonathan Morrison (@tldtoday) February 7, 2020

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7MMICBAFRs (/ embed)