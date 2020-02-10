What do you want to know about the Honda Civic Hatchback 2020?

Photo: Kristen Lee (Jalopnik) CountersteerThe true stories about good and bad things that happen in cars.

We already know that Honda Civics tends to give you a lot of cars for not a lot of money. The Honda Civic Hatchback 2020 (in the Sport Touring version) does not disappoint. What do you want to know about it?

As mentioned above, my borrower – in this very beautiful, pearly gray color – has the Sport Touring finish. That means it is the top class Civic hatch model with a large number of driver assistance systems, premium audio and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with turbocharger, good for 180 hp. Unfortunately, it also has the CVT transmission, not the manual.

MSRP on this comes down to $ 28,850 ($ 29,780 when you include destination and handling), and for a five-seater with a decent trunk, this isn’t bad. I have a good time with the Honda so far. I find the interior functional, it feels light on its feet and peppy when needed. In general it is very pleasant. No wonder why I see so many on the roads.

I would definitely have opted for the manual. It doesn’t matter how you put it in, because a CVT will always have the feeling of stirring a bucket of molasses with a Wiffle bat. Gummy and rubber bandy. I’m sure it helps with the mileage of the Civic (it has an EPA rating of 29 mpg in the city, 35 on the highway and 32 combined), but it’s such a hindrance. I find it my least favorite part of the car so far.

Ask me anyway!

