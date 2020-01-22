What do you want to know about the Electric 2020 Mini Cooper SE?

Photos: Justin Westbrook / Jalopnik

Mini is building an electric car again. Like last time, the yellow accents and the two-door body style are back, but the guts in the drivetrain are all different – and mostly BMW i3 parts. And now it’s called Mini Cooper SE.

(Full disclosure: Mini was so kind to cover airfare, room and board that I could visit Miami, Florida for one night to drive the new Mini Cooper SE.)

I won’t be able to tell you everything I know about Cooper SE, such as exact range numbers, until next week, but we have already determined that these are parts from the BMW i3. Unlike the i3, however, the Mini is front-wheel drive, with 181 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque.

Its familiar four-cylinder engine was replaced with a variety of cables, computers, and cooling and ventilation components, and BMW’s battery technology was brought into a unique T-formation to fit under the existing Mini Cooper architecture.

On paper, it weighs about 300 pounds heavier than a normal Cooper S and is a little slower from 0 to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds.

We drove this as a prototype last year, but if any of your questions went unanswered from then on, now is the time to let me know!