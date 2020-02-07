This week, Google has updated Maps with a new app design and logo to mark its 15th anniversary. Immediately after the announcement, Google started making the Google Maps icon available for all platforms. The response was … well, a bit mixed. What do you think of the new Google Maps logo?

Google’s last change to the Maps logo is anything but the first. The service has had some logos in the past 15 years, but its latest design has been around for quite a while. In the previous Google Maps icon, Google’s “G” icon with the colors green, blue, yellow, and red was used to simulate a small map and location.

The previous icon stands out from almost everything Google currently uses. However, the new symbol corresponds more to the other symbols from Google. With its multi-colored pin, the new Maps logo fits Assistant, Search, Home, One, Customize, OS Wear and some others.

However, this new setup does not appeal to everyone. Since the logo was first published, I have seen numerous reviews, especially on Twitter, from users who have noticed that the app’s icon has changed on their cell phones. Personally, I’m involved in the changeover and think it’s a nice refreshment. I think I preferred the old logo a bit, but this new one is not bad in my eyes.

Nevertheless, we would like to know what you think. Take the following survey and leave a comment to let us know what you think about the new Google Maps logo!

