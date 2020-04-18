What do you think of the new Ford brand for EV chargers?

Ford seems to be working in its network of refueling stations, and according to a trademark filing deployed by the Mach-E club, the charging network may be called “Fastor Charge”.

Originally, the trademark was filed on July 10, 2018, but was recently published for the opposition. Not only is the name unusual, but the script used in the logo is also quite complex, though it mimics the Ford logo script.

See also: Cover up, Ford Mustang Mach-e is an electric drifting machine

It is really surprising that Ford seems to be planning its own charging network like Tesla. Last October, even before the Ford Mustang Mach-E was unveiled, Ford announced a partnership with Electrify America, which would allow electric SUVs to use the charging network of VW’s subsidiary, like many electric cars.

While the Tesla Supercharger network has established itself as a leader in the industry, Ford is unlikely to try to build such a large network of its own chargers. It is possible for dealers to use fast-charging, just as some Porsche dealerships have Turbo Charging stations.

As for the Ford Mustang Mach-E itself, new details have shown that many variants will receive slightly more horsepower and torque than Ford had originally promised. Buyers will be offered five different versions, starting with the standard RWD Mach-E range, which produces 266 hp. and 317 lb-ft (429 Nm), culminating in the Mach-E GT, which fits 459 bhp. and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm). The first shipments to the US will begin this year.