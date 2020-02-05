What do you need to run 4K games and movies?

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or just working with 4K resolution – everything looks fantastic. Everything is crisp, sharp and incredibly clear. Colors are lively and rich, black tones are as deep as the night sky. But details are not without costs. If you want to deal with 4K PC games or movies, you are on the right track.

It’s not as easy to update your system for 4K as it is for 1080p or even 1440p. So read on to find out what you need to run 4K.

A powerful graphics card is a must

While your wallet is open for the 4K monitor, you can use a high-end graphics card. 4K gaming requires your graphics card to process large amounts of data in no time. To do this, you need to ensure that your graphics card has the required headroom.

Fortunately, there are more cards today that are 4K capable than ever, even if none of them are cheap. Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards, including the RTX 2070 Super, 2080 Super, and 2080 Ti, are all viable options, although the 2080 Ti is by far the most powerful. These cards cost between $ 500 and $ 1,200, with the more expensive options delivering better frame rates. All RTX cards have the advantage that they also support ray tracing and DLSS. However, you cannot expect AAA games to run at 4K with ray tracing enabled.

The GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti are both great 4K cards in their own right, but hard to find at reasonable prices. Second-hand versions for $ 400 or less may be worth considering. However, be careful as they may have been used for cryptocurrency mining and there is no guarantee of how much life these cards will have.

Weaker cards like the RTX 2060 Super or 1070 Ti (if you find them, they are not really suitable for modern 4K games. If you play older games and can settle for 30 FPS, this is doable, but not recommended.

AMD has some great options if you’d rather stay with the red team. The new range of navigation graphics cards is very competitive. The Radeon RX 5700 and 5700XT both support 4K gaming. In our own tests, the $ 400 5700 XT is comfortably between the RTX 2060 Super and the 2070 Super from Nvidia in terms of performance. AMD aggressively rated the GPS cards to undercut Nvidia’s Supers. Reduced retail price before the cards were actually introduced.

AMD’s latest generation of Vega graphics cards are worth considering if you can find them at a good price, but they will struggle to maintain high frame rates in modern games. The Radeon VII, based on Vega 20, is the most powerful card from AMD. However, it is very expensive for what you get and is only slightly ahead of the 5700 XT. It has also reached the end of its lifespan, so the remaining stock quickly decreases.

Another option that some consider for 4K gaming is two graphics cards in SLI or Crossfire configurations. While this was a possible solution in the past, there will be few games in 2020 that adequately support dual GPU technologies. So think twice before choosing multicard PC setups as they can cause more problems than they’re worth. It is almost always better to buy only a more expensive single ticket.

4K gaming is still quite difficult with laptops. Even the best gaming laptops rely on lower resolutions and higher frame rates, since 4K games are an enormous burden even for desktop hardware and laptop graphics chips. You are also unlikely to really see 4K details on a sub 20-inch laptop screen. However, if you want to run your 4K monitor with a gaming laptop, you should buy the most powerful system you can find, like an Alienware Area 51m. Anything but a GTX 1080 Max-Q won’t do well in AAA games.

Processors and RAM are not that important

Game PCs usually have a powerful central processor and high-speed memory, but are not as important for a 4KB system as a decent graphics card. That said, they are the hardware that gives your monstrous graphics card what it takes to display games and certain applications in 4K resolution. So you should make sure that they are not a bottleneck.

When choosing a CPU to pair with your graphics card, you should make sure that it is relatively up to date, although it doesn’t necessarily have to be top. If you choose an Intel CPU, make sure that it comes from the last generations – at least a sixth generation chip – and from the Core i5 or Core i7 processor family.

If you choose AMD CPUs, you shouldn’t choose first generation Ryzen. It is best to choose the latest Ryzen 3000 series because it offers the best value and the highest overall performance.

To take a look at some of the CPUs we recommend, here are our guides to the best gaming CPUs and the best Intel and AMD CPUs currently available.

As far as memory is concerned, faster speeds can help increase frame rates (especially with AMD hardware). However, make sure you have enough for the system you are working on.

Choosing the right monitor



You need a 4K monitor to work with 4K. Choosing a monitor is no longer as easy as it used to be. You could spend more than a thousand dollars on high refresh rates and synchronization technologies, or a few hundred dollars on a starter offer. What you choose depends on your budget, however much you want the features and specifications you want.

If you plan to play on your new 4K display, higher refresh rates are useful. However, if you do not have very deep pockets, you will have difficulty transmitting games at the usual 60 frames per second anyway. All of our favorite 4K monitors are more focused on image quality than fast gameplay.

Size also plays an important role. If you buy a display that is too small, you will not be able to see all the additional pixel details. There are also some scaling issues with certain games and professional software. Some allow you to enlarge the user interface, but that can decrease the sharpness, which is half the reason why people buy 4K monitors. When buying a 4K display, you should choose at least 27 inches.

Use the correct port

With a ready-to-use 4K monitor and a powerful graphics card running at full speed, all you have to do is plug it in to enjoy your beautiful new 4K setup. How you do this can have a dramatic impact on your experience.

Most HDMI connections cannot handle 4K. Support for resolution was only introduced in HDMI 1.4, but then only with a maximum of 30 frames per second. To operate a 60 Hz 4K monitor, you need HDMI 2.0. This is by no means sufficient if you use a 4K monitor with a high refresh rate like the Acer Predator x27.

To support this, you need to use a DisplayPort 1.3 or 1.4 port that supports up to 120 Hz at 4K resolution.

4K is not cheap, but it is getting cheaper and cheaper

Playing and working at 4K is no longer the huge effort it used to be, but you’ll need to spend about $ 1,000 to get the experience that is worth upgrading. That’s a lot of money, and selling this type of cash is not a guarantee of a perfect gaming experience, as there are still some scaling issues with certain games and software. You can also do without higher frame rates, which are much cheaper at lower resolutions, and some claim that they are more important for a better gaming experience.

That said, pictures are amazingly beautiful at 4K. Even games that are several years old look great because the high resolution adds details that are simply not visible at lower resolutions. It’s worth considering whether you know what you’re up to before opening your wallet.

