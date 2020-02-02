What do you know about overseas factory delivery?

CountersteerYou are true stories about good and bad things that happen in cars.

When I was growing up just outside of Boston, I saw many Volvo cars with a suspicious piece of red metal behind the license plate. They were Swedish export plates, left by drivers who wanted to indicate that they were real Volvo people, the kind that would pick up their car in Gothenberg.

Then I forgot almost everything, until this week when Mr. Regular drove a Volvo S80 in 2009 with the well-known red plate that was still mounted more than ten years after delivery. In the video he gives a little overview of the program and explains that in exchange for the price of one of the option packages on a new car (and no doubt some flexibility about the total price and financing), few more bells and whistles and a extended European vacation and no need to rent a car.

When you get back, you can show off your transatlantic panache with that little export tag behind the real one on your special order S80 or XC90 or whatever you’ve chosen. Volvo calls their program “the adventure of a lifetime” in their marketing material, and although I’m not sure I agree that the whole idea is rising to that level, there are of course plenty of buyers.

I looked around and it appears that not only Volvo offers an option like this. Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, McLaren and BMW all let you pick up your car at the factory and drive it through Europe before you bring it back to its car for the journey back to the United States. It seems very nice to me, but I wanted to know how it really is.

So, did you buy a car through one of these programs? Do you know anyone who has? Tell us about it in the comments below.

