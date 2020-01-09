What do you do when the neo-Nazis crush your anti-war rally?

Loading...

They demonstrated on Saturday in Pittsburgh and Atlanta to hold up signs and distribute leaflets. They were broadcast live from a Monday night anti-war demonstration in Austin.

But they were not associated with the leftist crowd that organized the suppression of the American assassination of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani last week. They were far-right activists, some of them affiliated with known extremist groups.

In the days following the assassination of Soleimani, rallies organized by the left drew hundreds of participants each – less than the tens of thousands who demonstrated against some of the most visible anti-war protests against the war in Iraq , but significant pockets of dissatisfaction nonetheless. At the same time, some right-wing figures have also made their presence felt on the emerging anti-war scene. Some are rowdy, just trying to crush a rival protest. But others, including overt neo-Nazi groups and Republican experts like Tucker Carlson, who voiced opposition to the war against Fox News, represent an anti-interventionist wing of an otherwise hawkish conservative movement.

The apparent ideological overlap leads some leftists to wonder, if at all, what they should do with far-right figures when they gather in the era of Unite the Right and “good people on both sides”.

The first clash appears to have taken place on Saturday when five far-right protesters reportedly attended an anti-war demonstration at the Schenley Plaza in Pittsburgh. Although they chanted anti-war slogans, the men carried anti-Semitic signs accusing Jews of war. Left-wing protesters chased the group away with a “Nazis out” song.

One of the intruders was later identified as Greg Conte, a white nationalist who worked closely with racist organizations. Conte made the headlines in 2018 when it was revealed that he worked as a substitute teacher. (On Twitter, former students accused him of fanaticism in the classroom. Conte had previously told the Washington Post that he did not “openly preach” his views at school but sometimes asked students about the issue of whether hatred could be acceptable or why diversity was good.)

On the same day, at least one member of the white supremacist group Patriot Front distributed flyers during an anti-war demonstration in Atlanta, according to an activist involved in the anti-fascist organization in that city who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A fascist presence at an anti-war rally could surprise some observers. But certain fringes of the right have historically come close to anti-imperial movements.

“People often confuse the far right with other conservatives,” said Spencer Sunshine, a writer and speaker who has long focused on the far right. But unlike more traditional Republicans, “the far right, traditionally, is very isolationist. The first America First committees opposed the entry of the United States into the Second World War. In general, these groups are opposed to American intervention abroad. They will often say that these are proxy wars for Israel. You find that kind of thing a lot more among the groups that are very anti-Semitic or that are in third position. “

The “third position” describes the fascist ideology that often fuses leftist economic and anti-war policy with overt white supremacy and opposition to immigration, feminism and LGBTQ rights. The National Policy Institute, a racist think-tank where Conte worked alongside white nationalist Richard Spencer, could be ranked third, Sunshine noted.

On Twitter, Spencer voiced opposition to the attacks on Iran, but made his point in terms of protecting “Aryan heritage sites” from “Zionist” forces. At least one subsequent tweet denouncing President Donald Trump at a time when Iran struck military bases in Iraq on Tuesday was picked up by hosts of The View, where the audience applauded the white nationalist who recently made the headlines for shouting racist and anti-Semitic insults.

Far-right actors often use wars to invoke anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, openly accusing American Jews of orchestrating them (as Conte’s crowd would have done in Pittsburgh) or speaking more euphemistically of Israel or “Zionists” fueling war efforts.

“It is a long-standing tactic of the far right in the United States to try to recruit leftists or build a coalition,” said Sunshine. Sometimes these efforts are successful. “There are people on the left who want to have a left-right coalition of anti-war people … They want to have a block of all anti-imperialists and they don’t really care who it is.”

Fox News’ favorite far-right specialist Tucker Carlson also made anti-war gestures after the assassination of Soleimani, saying that the war with Iran would be a distraction from the crackdown on immigration. Although the position had Carlson disagreed with most of his network, his comments were in line with previous salutes against people of color, according to Matt Gertz, senior member of the liberal organization Media Matters.

“The argument he makes there is that it is a bad idea to get involved in a worsening situation with Iran because it will draw attention to what he calls” the invasion “of the southern border,” Gertz told the Daily Beast.

“This invasive language, like the language of the” Great Replacement “that he uses, are frequent tropes of white nationalists, and one of the reasons why white nationalists really appreciate Tucker Carlson’s show and think it is a great asset to their movement. “

When the missiles fall, some so-called anti-war Republicans fall into pro-war party lines. This summer, Republican representative Matt Gaetz appreciated the bipartisan buzz for his work on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Law that would have cut federal funding for unapproved military actions against Iran by Congress. The bill would also have prohibited the use of the 2001 or 2002 authorizations for the use of military force (AUMF) to justify attacks on Iran. (The best legal defense of the strike against Soleimani in the White House rests on a fragile combination of the two AUMFs, reported Lawfare.) The bill was passed in the House, but was removed from the final text of the NDAA.

Despite his previous support for the bill, Gaetz was a strong supporter of the Soleimani strike.

“The president has correctly * responded * to the continuing violence and threats against American personnel after repeated warnings and admirable restraint,” Gaetz tweeted. “He * didn’t * start a war for regime change.”

The day after Soleimani’s assassination, left-wing representative Ro Khanna and Senator Bernie Sanders announced their intention to reintroduce the bill. Gaetz’s name was notably absent from the press release.

“Gaetz staff and our staff are in contact for the Sanders / Khanna bill but no decision has yet been made on the partnership,” a Khanna spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday. A Sanders spokesperson said the senator and the presidential candidate wanted to work across the aisle to pass the bill. Gaetz’s office did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

Questions about how to respond to a far-right foray are already weighing on left-wing anti-war groups.

In Atlanta, an anti-fascist group has started surrounding a leaflet warning activists to “watch out for fascist entrism during anti-war protests.” The group advised protesters to photograph the intruders or confront them directly.

Although images of Pittsburgh protesters expelling interlocutors went viral, some social media users said a number of rally participants did little to oppose the Conte crowd. On Monday in Austin, two people believed to be associated with the far-right group Texas Nomads SAR crushed an anti-war rally by the Democratic Socialists of America during a live broadcast. Antifascists on Twitter accused the DSA of being too slow to respond to the disturbance.

Austin DSA executive Madeline Detelich said the two live broadcasters were there to thwart the protesters, not to co-opt the rally, and that DSA members tried to block their cameras with anti signs -war. However, her chapter “will strategize” for future clashes, she said.

“We are thinking a lot about the best way to progress. In my opinion, numbers are our best friend. “

Sunshine also characterized the conflict as a numbers game.

“Far-right people don’t have the numbers,” he said. “Their presence is just to be a parasite on the organization.”

