"What do you do?" Families lose everything in West End Apartment Fire – Winnipeg

Chelsey Beardy woke up early in the morning on Boxing Day with the sound of a fireman knocking on the door of her West End apartment.

She quickly noticed that her home was on fire.

"He told us we should get out because he said the roof would collapse," Beardy told Global News on Friday, a day after a fire completely destroyed the apartment at 578 Agnes St. that she and her mother had , her stepfather. and two year old daughter.

"I got up, grabbed my daughter, two pieces of clothing and four pampers, and ran out."

Chelsey Beardy and her daughter Winter, 2, only fled from the fire with their dresses on their backs.

Global news

Beardy and her family are under 25 people from the three-story house that was driven away by the fire just before 2:30 p.m.

Everyone in the building could safely get out at the time and no injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, the fire probably started in a suite on the top floor and spread to the roof. However, an official cause is difficult to determine, since the building was classified as too unsafe.

Due to the rapidly deteriorating building conditions, the crews could only attack the fire from the outside and the residents could no longer go inside to get their things as soon as the fire went out.

"We lost everything – we just have our clothes on our backs," said Beardy, who like many residents in the building had no rental insurance.

“I hate going to an animal shelter with my daughter, but I hardly have any family members nearby.

"Honestly, I have no idea what we're going to do."

In the early Thursday morning, flames devour a residential building on the 500 block of Agnes Street.

Photo credit: Michelle Denorer / Facebook

Beardy and her family are currently staying at a hotel in downtown Winnipeg, which is funded by the Canadian Red Cross and which helps the homeless who have become homeless from the fire.

The organization covers three days of hotel stay for the residents of the apartment and another ten days for a neighboring house that is also affected by the fire.

The Red Cross also provides food, clothing and hygiene items and helps those affected to access programs.

"This is obviously a very difficult time for people," said Jason Small, spokesman for the Red Cross.

“We try to help them go in the right direction so that they can find the other supports when they need them.

"This gives them something to start with when they start to rebuild their lives."

SongGirl Reyes-Starr and Barry Houle, like Beardy, are looking for a new home after the fire.

The couple visited relatives in Saskatchewan for the holidays when the flame started.

"Around 4:00 a.m., we received a call from a neighbor who told us that we had no home – that our home was on fire," Reyes-Starr said on Friday from the downtown Winnipeg hotel, she and Houle will stay for the time being.

"It's painful – you're excited to go away, excited to visit family, and then excited to come home, but you don't have a home to come home to."

"How's it going? Where do you live in the cold?"

Barry Houle and SongGirl Reyes-Starr lost everything they own on Thursday.

Dan Turnbull / Global News

According to Houle, the family has lost everything – including decades of family photos – and is now desperately looking for their cat Tux, who has not been seen since the fire.

Reyes-Starr and Houle watched the demolition teams demolish the building on Friday. They hoped to see Tux run away but left without seeing their black and white cat.

While worried about her own future, Reyes-Starr said that both the elders and young families lived in the building and that she can initially find hopeful accommodation for them.

"I am grateful that we are here today because everything that was there is materialistic – 95 percent of it can be replaced," she said.

"I'm just grateful that everyone got out of our apartment block and nobody was injured."

– With files from Gabrielle Marchand

4:49

WFPS reminder to stay safe over the holidays

WFPS reminder to stay safe over the holidays

