What do the Broncos get in Pat Shurmur?

What do the Denver Broncos get in Pat Shurmur? That is the question that many Broncos fans think of.

Denver was unstable at the offensive coordinator position that went through the Bill Musgrave era, before the experienced Scangarello, and this after Mike McCoy’s regime also collapsed.

The experience of Shurmur is positive, the Broncos fan base can also click. Shurmur excelled in the past in coaching young quarterbacks of the 2013 season from Nick Foles to Daniel Jones in 2019.

Broncos Blitz podcast host Ronnie Kohrt delves into the new Broncos offensive coordinator and what he brings to Drew Lock and the attack.