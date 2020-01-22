What do sick lions in Sudan look like?

A viral campaign tried to help five “malnourished and sick” lions in Sudan after a series of photos surfaced online, reports Agence France-Presse.

What is going on: Five lions – who are caged at Al-Quereshi Park in Khartoum – have not received enough food for weeks. There has been an effort to move these animals.

A viral campaign has started.

Osman Salih launched the campaign, called Sudananimalrescue.

Salih: “The problem is not just food, but most importantly animals need detailed and special treatment to get rid of infections and problems probably caused by infested meat and poor nutrition. Seeing these animals caged and treated this way made my blood boil. “

At the park: Park officials said the lions did not have good living conditions.

Essamelddine Hajjar, park manager, told AFP: “Food is not always available so often we buy it with our own money to feed it.”

Yes, but: According to USA Today, a female lion died following Salih’s appeal. Others received medical treatment.

A bigger picture: The number of African lions has dropped 40% in the past three generations, according to the World Wildlife Fund.