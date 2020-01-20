What do Belleville technology companies really need?

For the first time, Belleville will take a closer look at the technology sector in the city.

The survey process for holding and expanding companies starts this month.

There are around 50 such companies in the city.

Manager of economic and strategic initiatives Karen Poste tells Quinte News that the Avaya company on Sidney Street would be one. “They would be a technology company because they do software and things like that. We have a number of IT companies locally. They are regarded as technology companies because they use all kinds of modern technology to automate porcesses and things like that. Certain communication IT companies, even some of our customer contact centers, are considered technology companies because they use some kind of advanced technology in their company. “

Poste says that this is the first time the city has investigated this sector, which she believes is growing in the area.

She expects the results to be ready in March.

