What did Finn try to tell Rey in "The Rise Of Skywalker"?

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has likely faced many unanswered questions, including: B. why? Huh? What the…? The director and co-author J.J. Abrams cannot give a satisfactory answer to any of these questions, but he can tell you about Finn's great secret.

While on the planet Pasaana Rey, Poe, Finn, Chewbacca, BB-8 and C-3PO are trapped in quicksand and think they are about to die, Finn starts telling Rey something he is keeping away from her. They sink into the ground (where they meet a healed snake) before he can get them out, but when Rey asks him about it, he wipes them off; he does the same with Poe later. What's the secret? Did he mean to say he's deeply in love with Rey (or Poe)? Or that she still owes him $ 20 since he paid for lunch on Jakku? No, it has to do with power because Star Wars:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosted a screening of The Rise of Skywalker, which included a question and answer session with Abrams. While Abrams did not officially confirm Finn's secret during the Q&A, Twitter users heard the sound of Abrams answering a fan's questions after the session. He revealed that Finn Rey wanted to say that he was sensitive to power.

"JJ said it meant that he wanted to tell Rey that he was violent but deliberately left open, which is worse," added the Twitter user. "If he's the director and that's how he feels, why not." Another question that we will never get an answer to. Anyway, welcome to the Force-sensitive Club Finn. Here's your lightsaber that definitely doesn't belong to a boy Anakin slaughtered. This is not blood, midi-chlorians …

