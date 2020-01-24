What date could it be instead?

Australia Day goes in our direction.

We will not only celebrate, many will be compassionate and demand that the day be changed.

More and more community councils have started refusing Australia Day ceremonies.

Are you right to demand change?

Some say the Australia Day debate has two sides, one for January 26th and one against January 26th.

Some simplify the debate as the January 26th page is not native and the January 26th page is local.

The debate is not that easy.

It may be complex, but there is a solution.

Most Australians accept that January 26th is not a day to celebrate for many indigenous Australians.

But it shouldn’t be for free-spirited Democrats of British descent either.

This is not just political correctness.

Let’s look at some facts and ask if British descendants are celebrating what happened on January 26th regardless of the indigenous problems.

Here are some facts.

First, Captain James Cook didn’t discover Australia.

Not only was he not the first person here, as we can see today, they were indigenous Australians, Cook was not even the first European. This honor goes to the Dutch.

Second, modern Australia was not founded on January 26, 1788.

It was not even possible to see the arrival of the first fleet in Australia.

The first fleet arrived in Botany Bay between January 18 and 20 and moved to Port Jackson on January 26 because there was not enough fresh water in Botany Bay.

So in a way, January 26th is not the first landing, but the anniversary of the first fix for the first stuff. Hardly a promising start.

Third, on January 26, 300 soldiers who probably did not want to be here and 700 convicts who definitely did not want to be here took their first look at Port Jackson.

They didn’t like it and wanted to go home.

Think of it this way: January 26th was not the cornerstone for a thriving modern and free country, but for a prison.

Is this really the event a frank British descendant wants to celebrate as the foundation of our modern, democratic and free nation?

As a nation, we have invented a story that is from January 26, 1788.

We invented a history of national foundation and modern democratic viability. This fiction is far from the truth.

January 26th represents nothing of what we are today.

For the indigenous among us, January 26th is rightly considered the day on which they lost the sole possession of this country.

The fact that we all have to understand is no reason for the indigenous communities to celebrate.

However, supporters of January 26 hostility can never answer the obvious question: “If not on January 26, when?”

Choose a new Australia Day

What is a credible alternative to January 26th? Without an alternative, the day will never move.

Some say January 1 is the official start of the constitution.

But let’s be pragmatic here. Dawn on January 1st, most Australians either just go to bed or want to stay in bed and don’t want to rush out to raise the flag. A dog’s hair is more likely at lunchtime.

The Anzac Day is a commemoration and not a festival. The two things are different and should be kept that way.

The United States celebrates independence on the day it declared independence (July 4, 1776), not the day it actually gained independence (September 3, 1783). We have no equivalent.

New Zealanders celebrate February 6 as the day the Waitangi contract was signed. As long as Australia doesn’t have a similar treaty, New Zealand history gives us no clue.

Canada celebrates its national day on the day the Constitution is passed by the British Imperial Parliament in Westminster. The equivalent for Australia is July 9, 1900.

If we wanted to make the whole thing more Australian, we could celebrate the day the Constitution passed the Australian Parliament.

This was not the opening ceremony on January 1, 1901, but the first meeting on May 9, 1901.

But there is a date that we can claim as a whole.

February 13th is the day on which our national parliament duly recognized the past and claimed a future that spanned all Australians.

Parliament apologized for past mistakes, including expropriation, and realized that we are all here now and are committed to building together for the future.

Perhaps February 13 is a better foundation for a modern, democratic and free nation than the day a prison was founded on a remote coastline of 1,000 people who didn’t want to be here.

But as the referendum in the Republic got lost because we as a nation could not agree on a model, we will never agree to postpone Australia Day until we agree on which day we want to postpone it.

So if we do an opinion poll, we vote in a referendum, binding or non-binding.

Let’s choose between February 13th, May 9th and July 9th.

Then we put the winner of this poll around January 26th and then decide what we want to celebrate as all Australians.

Andrew MacLeod is a former CEO of the Melbourne Committee and is now a non-executive director and chairman. His father was a patrol officer and author of Patrol in the Dreamtime in the 1950s. He can be followed on Twitter @AndrewMMacleod