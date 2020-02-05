What critics say about ‘Birds of Prey’

Suicide Squad’s breakout star Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is freed from Jared Leto’s big, bad Joker and returns to the big screen in her own superhero adventure Birds of Prey in theaters on February 7, 2020.

The crazy trip to the extensive universe of DC Comics has a contemporary soundtrack and a star-studded cast alongside Robbie, including Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor, Chris Messina and newcomer Ella Jay Basco.

In her review, Angie Han of Mashable praised Robbie’s ‘radiant performance’, which ‘cuts through the darkness like a neon sign in a dark alley’ and adds ‘more depth and shadow’ to Harley Quinn.

Han explained, however, that the sequence of the film was a bit inadequate, because “the time-jumping is strange, which makes the story unnecessarily confusing in the beginning and the brutality and humor do not always fit well together. It is difficult, sometimes , to find out what exactly we need to make from what we see on the screen … “

This is what the critics say about Birds of Prey (and the fantabulous emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The plot is a bit confusing

Kate Erbland, IndieWire:

It is hard to determine whether some of the film’s narrative errors are the product of poor editing or sloppy writing – or perhaps both in one messy stew … Even the conclusion of the film – offers both sewn satisfaction and the inevitable open door for other franchise adventures – is marred by a weird break in logic that could have been resolved with some swapped pages or more coherent editing.

Meg Downey, Gamespot:

The only noticeable bottleneck that Birds of Prey encounters is a bad sense of pacing. Harley’s non-linear storytelling is funny, sure, and although it works in the context of her character, it can be difficult to follow what happens when. The problem becomes clearer as the multiple plot threads begin to weave together. In the worst case, the cut and paste style feels like a fun but ultimately unnecessary time constraint that hinders the team coming together …

Laura Prudom, IGN:

The conspiracy winds, slips and doubles on its own … an intricate story exaggerated in which several factions are on the hunt for a stolen diamond … or on the hunt for those who hunt it. Fortunately, Yan’s stylish direction and keen sense of comic timing keep things alive, even when the story begins to burden under the weight of so many competing storylines.

John DeFore, The Hollywood Reporter:

Christina Hodson’s scenario spoils with a few epic flashbacks because it radiates this premise, and sometimes disrupts the chronological momentum without a clear purpose.

Sean Keene, CNET:

Birds of Prey, however, is more about his characters and mood than his plot – Harley’s story jumps between different points in the few days the story takes place, making the first half of the film a bit more chaotic than it should be.

The birds of prey (huntress, black canary and detective Renee Montoya) deserved more screening time

Owen Gleiberman, variety:

The actresses who come together to form Harley’s posse, such as Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Roman’s nightclub chanteuse Black Canary or Ella Jay Basco as the cunning Cassandra, have presence left, but you wish they had more to do.

Laura Prudom, IGN:

Birds of Prey has many masters to serve between emancipating Harley, setting up her antagonists, and founding the other women crammed into that very long title, and unfortunately the Birds of Prey are the ones that fall short due to the ambitious size of this story … you can’t help but wish that Birds of Prey leaned a bit harder in the team-up aspect of the title, especially when Smollett-Bell, Perez and Winstead have their characters in such a short period with so many penetrate depth.

Sean Keene, CNET:

Huntress is a bit disadvantaged in terms of character development – she feels like a character whose story plays her own film – but Winstead will make you forget that with her exceptional comic timing. Each ensemble brings its own energy to the group and the tension between them is fun, but it is overcome a little too easily before the climax.

The action scenes of the film are the most imaginative part

John DeFore, The Hollywood Reporter:

Extravagant action choreography gets the best out of colorful set design, improbable gimmicks and wrasslin-like brutality.

Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly:

And (Yan) has a gift for kinetic fight scenes, although there are only so many creative kill scenarios before the death toll becomes deadly.

Meg Downey, Gamespot:

The aforementioned ultraviolence comes to care for some really outrageous fight scenes. A chase on roller skates? To check. A police fights against lockers ending in a cloud of cocaine while a remix of Ram Jam’s Black Betty blares? To check. A huge confrontation in the world’s coolest funhouse? Check, check and check … These are some of the nicest fight scenes the superhero genre has demonstrated so far, and with a bit of luck they will inspire the next generation cape with R-rating and crazy madness.

Laura Prudom, IGN:

The battle scenes in Birds of Prey are breathtaking and deserve more than the R rating of the film – using all kinds of props (from baseball bats to bags of cocaine), satisfying squelchy sound processing and a disturbed sense of humor to create something really exciting. And, thanks to the emphasis on practical stunts and well-choreographed camera movements, the smackdowns have a tangible, bone-breaking quality that sets them apart from the exaggerated CGI fights that have recently been found in many other superhero films.

Owen Gleiberman, variety:

As director of her first studio position, Cathy Yan continues to drag it all on with impeccable cruelty. Her action scenes have an agile, exploding visual spatiality, capped by crowd-catching moments such as those in which Harley, waving a baseball bat, ricochetes it off the floor with perfect slow-mo timing.

. (TagsToTranslate) dc comics