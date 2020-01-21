What cooks?: Baked Ziti – KTIV

Baked Ziti

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 pound of minced meat (turkey, beef, Italian sausage, pork)
  • 2 cloves of garlic chopped
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 1 tbsp Italian spice
  • ½ tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp dried paprika flakes
  • salt and pepper
  • 28 ounce cans of diced tomatoes
  • 2 cups of marinara sauce
  • 6 ounce tomato paste
  • 1 pound pasta (penne or ziti work well)
  • 2 cups of water (plus extra cost for pasta)
  • 1½ cups of chopped mozzarella
  • Grated parmesan for serving

directions:

  1. Turn the pressure cooker to fry and add olive oil. Wait for “Hot” to appear. Add the meat and crumble and brown.
  2. Add onions and spices. Salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Stir in the tomato cubes (do not drain), marinara sauce, tomato paste and water. Make sure there is enough liquid to cover the pasta and add more water if necessary.
  4. Set the cooker to boil or manually. Set the timer to five minutes. Let the natural release act for four minutes, then press quickly. Pasta should be al dente.
  5. Stir in the mozzarella. Turn the stove for roasting and cook until the cheese has melted. Serve hot with a pinch of cheese.

