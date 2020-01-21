What cooks?: Baked Ziti – KTIV
tornadohurricanestrong-t-stormswintry-mixfreezing-rainfreezing-drizzlelight-rainrainflurriessnowblowing-snowsleetfogwindcloudymostly-cloudy-nightpartly-cloudy-nightpartly-cloudyclear-nightsunmostly-clear-night-mostly-sunnyisolated-sturmsscatterstreu-night-snowfall -at-night-clouds-right-left square square-search-warning-square-left thin-square-right thin-uhrkalender-game button-cancel-kreisusertwitterfacebookyoutubeinstagramemail
Jump to content
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 pound of minced meat (turkey, beef, Italian sausage, pork)
- 2 cloves of garlic chopped
- 1 medium onion diced
- 1 tbsp Italian spice
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp dried paprika flakes
- salt and pepper
- 28 ounce cans of diced tomatoes
- 2 cups of marinara sauce
- 6 ounce tomato paste
- 1 pound pasta (penne or ziti work well)
- 2 cups of water (plus extra cost for pasta)
- 1½ cups of chopped mozzarella
- Grated parmesan for serving
directions:
- Turn the pressure cooker to fry and add olive oil. Wait for “Hot” to appear. Add the meat and crumble and brown.
- Add onions and spices. Salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir in the tomato cubes (do not drain), marinara sauce, tomato paste and water. Make sure there is enough liquid to cover the pasta and add more water if necessary.
- Set the cooker to boil or manually. Set the timer to five minutes. Let the natural release act for four minutes, then press quickly. Pasta should be al dente.
- Stir in the mozzarella. Turn the stove for roasting and cook until the cheese has melted. Serve hot with a pinch of cheese.
KTIV employees
Jump to content