What Comes and Goes May 2020 – Nerds and Beyond

May is almost here, and so many new titles have come to Netflix. With a pandemic closing production and shortening the season, some shows will have the latest season on the streaming platform earlier than expected, including Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, and The Flash. Original titles include the new Hollywood show, created by Ryan Murphy, the second season of the hit series Dead to Me, and Sweet Magnolias, starring Jamie Lynn Spears.
Titles leaving Netflix include the film John Carter, who will jump to Disney + day after tomorrow, all seven Scandal seasons, and My Girl, along with several films and other fan favorite shows.
Check everything to come and leave Netflix for May 2020, so you can get your liquor party, or watch the end, during quarantine.
WHAT’S COMING
May 1: Hollywood
The new limited series from Ryan Murphy starring Darren Criss and “follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood when they try to make it in Tinseltown – no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique view behind the golden curtain of the Hollywood Golden Age, highlighting an unjust system and biased race, gender, and sexuality that continues to this day. “
May 8: Dead to Me: Season 2
The popular series, starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, returns for the second round. The event follows a widow who is looking for a hit-and-run driver who hit her husband when he befriends an eccentric optimist who is not like him.
May 1:
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Throughout the Day and Night – Netflix movie
Almost Happy – Netflix Original
Back to the future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Have fun with Dick & Jane
Enter – Netflix movie
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – Netflix family
Hollywood – Netflix Original
I am divine
Into the Night – Netflix Original
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – Netflix Original
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer – Netflix movie
Reckoning: Season 1 – Exclusive on Netflix
Evil
Song of the Sea
Benjamin Button’s Curious Case
Half – Netflix Original
Broken hearted child
Hero
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Hell
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What women want
Willy Wonka & Chocolate Factory
May 2:
Arctic dog
May 5:
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill – Netflix Special Comedy
May 6:
Ms. Workin ‘: Season 4 – Netflix Original
May 7:
Scissor Seven: Season 2 – Netflix anime
May 8:
18 regali – Netflix movie
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Netflix family
Dead to Me: Season 2 – Netflix Original
The house at the end of the road
Restaurants in Tepi: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Rust Valley Restoration: Season 2 – Netflix Original
Eddy – Netflix Original
The Hollow: Season 2 – Netflix family
Valeria – Netflix Original
May 9:
Fascinated: Season 2
Gray Anatomy: Season 16
May 11:
Bordertown: Season 3 – Netflix Original
Have a Good Trip: Adventure in Psychedelics – Netflix documentary
Media Trial – Netflix documentary
May 12:
Right: Great Story – Netflix family
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. Pastor – Netflix Interactive Special
May 13:
Missy is wrong – Netflix movie
May 14:
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15:
Chichipatos – Netflix Original
District 9
I love you stupid – Netflix movie
Inhuman Resources – Netflix Original
Magic for Humans: Season 3 – Netflix Original
She-Ra and the Princes of Power: Season 5 – Netflix family
White line – Netflix Original
May 16:
La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador – Netflix Original
Public Enemy
United 93
May 17:
The surfer’s soul
May 18:
Big Flower Fight – Netflix Original
May 19:
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – Netflix Special Comedy
Sweet Magnolia – Netflix Original
Trumbo
May 20:
Ben Platt Directly From Radio City Music Hall – Netflix documentary
Rebelión de los Godinez – Netflix movie
Flash: Season 6
May 22:
Z control – Netflix Original
History 101 – Netflix Original
Just follow
Selling Sunset: Season 2 – Netflix Original
THE LOVEBIRDS – Netflix movie
Park Boys Trailer: The Animated Series: Season 2 – Netflix Original
May 23:
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25:
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Cancel Gems
May 26:
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – Netflix Special Comedy
May 27:
I’m No Longer Here – Netflix movie
Lincoln’s lawyer
May 28:
Dorohedoro – Netflix anime
La Corazonada – Netflix movie
May 29:
Someone Feed Phil: Season 3 – Netflix documentary
Space power – Netflix Original
May 31:
High Tension Free Dance
Coming soon:
Blood & Water – Netflix Original
Kenny Sebastian: The Most Attractive Person in the Room – Netflix Special Comedy
Mystic Popup Bar – Netflix Original
Supergirl: Season 5
WHAT WAS LEAVING
May 1: John Carter
The Disney film that follows a former military captain who was somehow transferred to Barsoom on Mars will leave Netflix for its own studio streaming service the next day.
May 31: My girlfriend
This heartwarming and heartbreaking adult film will say goodbye to Netflix at the end of this month, so make sure you gather your bloody brothers to watch this film before leaving.
May 1:
John Carter
May 15:
Infinite
Places Outside the Pines
May 17:
Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8
May 18:
Scandal: Season 1-7
May 19:
Black Snake Moan
Operator
Evolution
It takes two
Love Rosie
He came out of my league
First Wife Club
What Eats Gilbert Grape
Young adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25:
Bitten: Season 1-3
May 30:
Bob Ross: Beauty Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31:
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Mystery Man
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Last destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My girlfriend
The plague
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
Final destination
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Police Forces File!