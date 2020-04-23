What Comes and Goes May 2020 – Nerds and Beyond

May is almost here, and so many new titles have come to Netflix. With a pandemic closing production and shortening the season, some shows will have the latest season on the streaming platform earlier than expected, including Grey’s Anatomy, Riverdale, and The Flash. Original titles include the new Hollywood show, created by Ryan Murphy, the second season of the hit series Dead to Me, and Sweet Magnolias, starring Jamie Lynn Spears.

Titles leaving Netflix include the film John Carter, who will jump to Disney + day after tomorrow, all seven Scandal seasons, and My Girl, along with several films and other fan favorite shows.

Check everything to come and leave Netflix for May 2020, so you can get your liquor party, or watch the end, during quarantine.

WHAT’S COMING

May 1: Hollywood

The new limited series from Ryan Murphy starring Darren Criss and “follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood when they try to make it in Tinseltown – no matter the cost. Each character offers a unique view behind the golden curtain of the Hollywood Golden Age, highlighting an unjust system and biased race, gender, and sexuality that continues to this day. “

May 8: Dead to Me: Season 2

The popular series, starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, returns for the second round. The event follows a widow who is looking for a hit-and-run driver who hit her husband when he befriends an eccentric optimist who is not like him.

May 1:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Throughout the Day and Night – Netflix movie

Almost Happy – Netflix Original

Back to the future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Have fun with Dick & Jane

Enter – Netflix movie

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – Netflix family

Hollywood – Netflix Original

I am divine

Into the Night – Netflix Original

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – Netflix Original

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer – Netflix movie

Reckoning: Season 1 – Exclusive on Netflix

Evil

Song of the Sea

Benjamin Button’s Curious Case

Half – Netflix Original

Broken hearted child

Hero

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Hell

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What women want

Willy Wonka & Chocolate Factory

May 2:

Arctic dog

May 5:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill – Netflix Special Comedy

May 6:

Ms. Workin ‘: Season 4 – Netflix Original

May 7:

Scissor Seven: Season 2 – Netflix anime

May 8:

18 regali – Netflix movie

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt – Netflix family

Dead to Me: Season 2 – Netflix Original

The house at the end of the road

Restaurants in Tepi: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restoration: Season 2 – Netflix Original

Eddy – Netflix Original

The Hollow: Season 2 – Netflix family

Valeria – Netflix Original

May 9:

Fascinated: Season 2

Gray Anatomy: Season 16

May 11:

Bordertown: Season 3 – Netflix Original

Have a Good Trip: Adventure in Psychedelics – Netflix documentary

Media Trial – Netflix documentary

May 12:

Right: Great Story – Netflix family

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. Pastor – Netflix Interactive Special

May 13:

Missy is wrong – Netflix movie

May 14:

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15:

Chichipatos – Netflix Original

District 9

I love you stupid – Netflix movie

Inhuman Resources – Netflix Original

Magic for Humans: Season 3 – Netflix Original

She-Ra and the Princes of Power: Season 5 – Netflix family

White line – Netflix Original

May 16:

La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador – Netflix Original

Public Enemy

United 93

May 17:

The surfer’s soul

May 18:

Big Flower Fight – Netflix Original

May 19:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything – Netflix Special Comedy

Sweet Magnolia – Netflix Original

Trumbo

May 20:

Ben Platt Directly From Radio City Music Hall – Netflix documentary

Rebelión de los Godinez – Netflix movie

Flash: Season 6

May 22:

Z control – Netflix Original

History 101 – Netflix Original

Just follow

Selling Sunset: Season 2 – Netflix Original

THE LOVEBIRDS – Netflix movie

Park Boys Trailer: The Animated Series: Season 2 – Netflix Original

May 23:

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25:

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Cancel Gems

May 26:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – Netflix Special Comedy

May 27:

I’m No Longer Here – Netflix movie

Lincoln’s lawyer

May 28:

Dorohedoro – Netflix anime

La Corazonada – Netflix movie

May 29:

Someone Feed Phil: Season 3 – Netflix documentary

Space power – Netflix Original

May 31:

High Tension Free Dance

Coming soon:

Blood & Water – Netflix Original

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Attractive Person in the Room – Netflix Special Comedy

Mystic Popup Bar – Netflix Original

Supergirl: Season 5

WHAT WAS LEAVING

May 1: John Carter

The Disney film that follows a former military captain who was somehow transferred to Barsoom on Mars will leave Netflix for its own studio streaming service the next day.

May 31: My girlfriend

This heartwarming and heartbreaking adult film will say goodbye to Netflix at the end of this month, so make sure you gather your bloody brothers to watch this film before leaving.

May 1:

John Carter

May 15:

Infinite

Places Outside the Pines

May 17:

Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8

May 18:

Scandal: Season 1-7

May 19:

Black Snake Moan

Operator

Evolution

It takes two

Love Rosie

He came out of my league

First Wife Club

What Eats Gilbert Grape

Young adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25:

Bitten: Season 1-3

May 30:

Bob Ross: Beauty Everywhere: Collection 1

May 31:

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Mystery Man

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Last destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My girlfriend

The plague

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

Final destination

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Police Forces File!