Loading...

That bounce. From 60 feet away, Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog’s puck high in the air toward the Pittsburgh Penguins net and goalkeeper Matt Murray.

It should have been a routine game in the Penguins 4-3 win at the Pepsi Center. Murray had to cover the puck to get a whistle or play it for his defenders for an outbreak. That is how it usually happens.

However, the puck did not cooperate on Friday evening. Colorado striker Gabriel Landeskog just broke the puck high in the air toward the Penguins just like a simple dump-in. However, when the fluttering puck landed on the ice, it did not continue in a straight line. Like a special film effect or a bullet in Dallas, it made a sharp turn. The puck kicked a few feet to the right and bounced past Murray.

The goal was scored in the decreasing minutes of the second period and gave Colorado a 2-1 lead. Penguin’s center Jared McCann described it as a worthless jump.

Matt Murray had a hard time describing it. He breathed in disbelief and a small smile.

“There’s nothing … I mean … I can’t really … That’s a difficult reading. I can’t really expect that kind of bounce,” Murray said. “I’m just trying to get out and play it . Put it down so that our D can break it, and it bounces sideways on me. I just wiped it away. “

Colorado also scored in the last 30 seconds of the game to force overtime. Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Penguins, McCann scored the game-winning goal and the aimless goal was only a footnote in an otherwise good night.

“It was another tough, hard win. We just stayed resilient, “Murray said, winning his third consecutive start.

It was the second consecutive win for the Penguins and the third win in their last four games.

Murray’s record improved to 13-6-4. For the second time this season, he has posted a save percentage above 900 in three consecutive games. Overall, the double Stanley Cup-winning goalkeeper has a .896 savings percentage and a 2.91 goals against the average.