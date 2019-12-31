What Australia Googled in 2019

Loading...

The closure of a beloved Melbourne restaurant, the Press Club, has left many Australians wondering what was wrong – with "Why is the Press Club closing?" to come at n ° 4, behind & # 39; & # 39; Why Australia Day on the 26th? & # 39; & # 39; A major problem on Instagram in March pushed "Why is Instagram not working?" search in # 5.

Global

The Gospers Mountain Fire. Credit: Nick Moir

The # 1 global search in Australia in 2019 was "Fires Near Me". The escalation of bushfire crises across the country has destroyed 3.41 million hectares, compared to an average of 280,000 hectares leveled in an entire season.

The Rugby World Cup also featured prominently with the search term in second place. The Cricket World Cup followed closely at No. 3, beating “ Election Results Australia 2019 & # 39; & # 39; which landed at number 4. Disney actor Cameron Boyce gained prominence in Google searches after his death in July, finishing in fifth place.

Burden of defeat: The Wallabies won after their heavy defeat in the quarterfinals against England.Credit: Getty Images

New

"Australia 2019 election results" dominated the category of "news" research – landing at No. 1. The federal election results challenged two years of polls with the Labor Party leading. The rest of the top five were filled with tragic events: shootings in Christchurch, fires in New South Wales, Cyclone Oma and 'Sri Lanka'. after his deadly terrorist attack in April.

Sport events

The Rugby World Cup surpassed the Cricket World Cup to become the most sought after sporting event. A clear patriotic passion for our Australian rugby teams was evident with the dramatic increase in searches during the September 29 game between Australia and Wales. Western Australia has shown the most interest in the Rugby World Cup, followed by Queensland and NSW. Cricket has always attracted attention, with three topics related to cricket in the top five: the Cricket World Cup, Australian cricket and Pakistan vs Australia. The FIBA ​​World Cup was No. 3 after the Boomers' race to the event's semi-finals.

World figure

A viral feud erupted between the beauty YouTubers James Charles and Tati Westbrook over the promotion of vitamins. While James lost 3 million YouTube subscribers due to fallout, he won the crown of the world's most wanted figure by Australians in 2019.

Billie Eilish has climbed through the Billboard charts, with her single Bad Guys leading the number one, so it's no surprise that she scored second on the list. Climate change activist Greta Thunberg, actor Keanu Reaves and Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods were also in the pipeline.

Australian figures

Ash Barty has reigned as the most sought after Australian public figure – his title in the French Open and his rise to world number 1 have contributed to this. The list then includes Fraser Anning, Israel Folau and Cody Simpson while Prime Minister Scott Morrison completes the top five.

Ash Barty won the French Open. Credit: AP

How? 'Or' What…?

NSW's Australian and national federal elections saw politics take center stage in "How …?" Google search categories. "How to Vote" won the number one crown. Despite the defeat of Labor in the federal and New South Wales elections, "How to vote for work 2019" came in third, overshadowing "How to vote liberal" in fourth.

Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones Credit: HBO

After eight seasons, Game of Thrones has ended. Anticipation for the final season saw "How to watch Game of Thrones" rank No. 2. The finale became one of the most popular TV episodes of all time – raising 13.6 million initial television views.

The pronunciation of "Psalm" appeared to be a hot topic after Kim Kardashian West's son Psalm West was born in May – with "how to pronounce the Psalm" rising to fifth place.

The most seen in technology

