What Atlanta Tech can learn about cultivating Black Talent

Inside the assembly point, a chic club for members only in Atlanta that serves a varied number of entrepreneurs and innovators, Travis and Troy Nunnally – better known as the Tech Twins – keep a job.

After discovering a love of technology by building soapbox derby racing cars as children, the brothers launched a few different companies in Atlanta. With two masters and a PhD from Georgia Tech between them, the twins are co-founders of Brain Rain Solutions, which builds augmented reality, internet of things and technology-based products for companies. Their most recent product, FaceMD +, uses dermatologist databases and machine learning to create a custom skin care tracker – with algorithms that provide custom data for every skin tone and type.

The Nunnally brothers specialize in applying machine learning to various issues and their growing business means they spend a lot of time hiring employees and contractors.

But as two black men at the forefront of the machine learning revolution, they are also concerned about the willingness of black tech talent: machine learning requires knowledge of Python coding, algorithmic optimization techniques and advanced mathematics such as calculus. “The first step in the pipeline is a developer,” says Troy. “Once you have that basis, you can add the skills. In the African-American community (the funnel) becomes narrow and still narrow. “

The Nunnallys represent a rarity in technology, much less AI. “When I graduated in 2014, there were fewer than 100 black men with a PhD in machine learning across the country,” says Troy. “We get scared because we don’t see anyone like us. We see people at the top in entertainment, in sports, but we don’t see people at the top of technology.”

What is needed to make more technical twins? And how can technology become more diverse and welcoming for under-represented groups? The answer may be where few look – the city of Atlanta.

About 2,482 miles outside Silicon Valley, Atlanta is a technological powerhouse – with a growing focus on the emerging field of artificial intelligence. Blessed with excellent higher education institutions such as Georgia Tech, Emory, Morehouse and Spelman, and with a robust private sector, the technical scene of Atlanta is also a rarity: a hotbed of various innovation.

Coca-Cola, Home Depot and UPS all have their headquarters in Atlanta, and technical standouts such as Jewel Burks Solomon (who sold her startup PartPic to Amazon) and Tristan Walker (who moved his Walker Brands headquarters to Atlanta after his sale to Proctor & Gamble) call the city home.

But when it comes to AI, even the Atlanta technical scene doesn’t make much impression on the national image of gender and racial diversity. According to the 2019 report of the AI ​​Now Institute Discriminating Systems: Gender, Race, and Power in AI:

Recent studies have shown that only 18 percent of the authors at leading AI conferences are women and more than 80 percent of AI professors are men. This inequality is extreme in the AI ​​industry: women make up only 15 percent of AI research staff at Facebook and 10 percent at Google. There is no public data about trans employees or other gender minorities. The image is even worse for black workers. For example, only 2.5 percent of Google’s workforce is black, while Facebook and Microsoft are 4 percent each. Given the decades of care and investment to remedy this imbalance, the current state of the field is alarming.

