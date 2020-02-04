What are they and why are they so important?

Looking for the best night cream to add to your evening care? Search no further

The best night cream is the most important final step that you apply to your skin before you go to sleep. But have you wondered why it is important to replace your moisturizer overnight before you hit the bag?

The truth is that your skin behaves very differently during sleep than during the day, so your skin care needs to change accordingly.

But where to start? Don’t be afraid because we have grilled a few skin experts to help you choose the best night cream for your skin type. Keep reading for everything you need to know, plus the best purchases.

How does our skin change at night?

“A number of physiological changes take place in the skin at night,” says dermatologist consultant Dr. Justine Kluk. ‘It has been shown that the blood circulation in the skin is influenced by the circadian rhythm, which increases in the late afternoon and evening.

“Higher levels of melatonin at night are associated with hair growth, suppression of ultraviolet (UV) damage in skin cells and better wound healing. In fact, the recovery of skin cells with DNA damage from the sun seems to peak at night. The skin permeability is higher in the evening than in the morning, which leads to more moisture loss.

“By understanding the basic principles of the circadian rhythm, including skin changes during the day, we can better organize our routines by applying skin care products at optimal times of the day,” she continues. “For example, sunscreen during the day to reduce UV damage, retinol at night for optimized DNA repair and richer moisturizers at night to improve the increased transepidermal fluid loss.”

It is for these reasons that our nightmosituriser must be different from what you use in the morning. Which leads us to …

What is the difference between day and night cream?

So how different should my night cream be, do we hear you ask? It’s all about consistency and ingredient type.

“At night, cells are most in need of nutrients and their anti-aging benefits have a maximum impact,” explains Dr. Pamela Benito. “The sebum production in the skin is less at night and if you do not have a protective layer of natural oils on your skin, you lose more water.

“A night cream helps keep your skin healthy and reduces the signs of aging,” she continues. “With a thicker and richer consistency, night humidifiers usually contain a higher concentration of ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol and peptides.

“Because of their slow-absorbing nature, night creams can permeate through the skin all night long – moisturizing, repairing and repairing skin for a clear and healthy complexion.”

What makes the best night cream?

There are a few things to look out for when shopping at night. “Increased skin temperature and permeability at night suggest that it may be an advantage to apply richer moisturisers at night to keep the skin hydrated and comfortable until the following morning,” Dr. explains. Pick it out. “Night creams often contain added retinol or related ingredients, such as retinyl palmitate, to benefit from DNA repair.”

Let us delve into the list of the best night creams on the beauty market approved by Marie Claire. And don’t forget that you can buy more skincare products at night in our Fabled store.