What are the rules for Overheating to Handle and how much money do sex for the contestants? – Scottish sun

TOO Hot To Handle has frustrated fans with sex.

This show is about a group of sexy singles who are not permitted to engage in any sexual activity – but if you are already lost, don’t worry, we have the pesky rules outlined for you.

2

Too Hot To Handle has rules that are meant to be broken

WARNING: There are some small spoilers from Too Hot To Handle

What are the rules for Too Hot To Handle?

Ten young and hot singles from all over the world gather in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives – but there is a twist.

These commitments who like casual relationships, must release all handkerchiefs for the whole retreat if they want to win a grand prize of $ 100rb (£ 79rb) – every time they slip, the prize money goes down.

The rules are controlled by an Alexa style device called Lana – and here it is:

No kissing

There is no heavy petting

Without sex

There is no self-satisfaction in any form.

2

Sex will cost you 20 thousand on the show – so hands off

How much does the contestant’s sex cost with Too Hot To Handle?

So, we know the prize fund goes down every time the contestants break the rules and carry out any sexual activity, and here’s a bill that you will face if you do it:

Kissing costs $ 3K (£ 2.4K)

Oral sex costs $ 6000 (£ 4.8K)

Sex costs $ 20,000 (£ 16,000)

There is a private suite that can be used by several couples.

One couple spent the night there and lost a group of $ 16,000, (£ 12.8 thousand), but we were not given specifically what they did, only they did not have intercourse.

Are there any loop holes for rules about Too Hot To handle?

There are several loop holes.

Couples can cuddle, which means you can go in for a real curl that can increase endorphins – but also other things.

They can also share beds – but of course there is no funny business.

During the series the contestants were also given special watches.

If Lana thinks that the couple has gotten a deeper level of connection, then the watch blinks in color which means they can tie as many times as they want until the watch becomes neutral again.