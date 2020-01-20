What are the problems behind strikes by elementary teachers from Ontario starting this week?

High school teachers in Ontario organize rotating strikes in the province and say they are fighting the introduction of larger classes by the provincial government and compulsory online courses for their students.

But the problems in contract conflicts that primary school teachers are sending to the picket rules for the first time this week are a bit different.

In Ottawa, strikes close primary schools on the school board of Ottawa-Carleton District on Monday. And unless progress is made in negotiations, teachers from the Catholic School Board of Ottawa join a provincial strike one day on Tuesday.

Elementary teachers on all four school boards of Ottawa also deal with work delays, which in some cases do not participate in excursions and extracurricular activities that are held before and after school.

The trade unions representing elementary teachers have not publicly released their negotiation requests, nor has the government said what is on the table, except for the one-percent annual salary increase that is offered to all education unions.

However, the broad issues can be identified on the basis of statements from trade union leaders and politicians and negotiation proposals made public by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.

Here is an overview:

Education financing

The contract disputes involving four education unions in Ontario involved in work actions are all about how much the government will spend on education.

The conservative government has said it wants to reduce the deficit and balance the budget by reducing spending.

The education plan outlined in the provincial budget is to slow the growth of spending in the next five years to far below the increased costs due to inflation and enrollment.

That depends on the government making classes larger, eliminating thousands of teaching positions and limiting wage increases for more than 200,000 teaching staff at the schools in the province.

It is the source of confusion and seemingly conflicting claims. Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government has raised education spending to the highest level in history. Trade unions, supported by a few parents and students, protest cuts. Both are correct. Total spending on education increased this year, although it also includes a new tax credit for children and a temporary fund to help school boards eliminate education positions rather than layoffs.

However, the scholarships per pupil granted by the province to school boards were reduced.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says government negotiators at the negotiating table have said their 83,000 members have been asked to agree to “up to $ 150 million” in contract concessions. No details have been released.

Support for students with special needs

The trade unions representing elementary teachers say that more money is needed for the most vulnerable students.

“Students with special needs, mental health problems or risky behaviors do not get the first-line support and services they need,” says ETFO. “Insufficient support has a greater impact on students who are confronted with additional barriers, such as racial and indigenous students, students from low socio-economic families and students with a language barrier.”

Specific proposals have not been made public. All trade unions, however, have said they are looking for renewal of funds negotiated in the last contract to help students with high needs. The funds were not renewed when the contracts expired in August.

Conservative politicians have said it is misleading to call the loss of that financing a reduction because it can be part of negotiations.

That is what happened in the arrangement that was reached this fall with educational assistants represented by CUPE. The government added $ 78 million and restored and created more than 1,000 jobs.

Whether that is on the table in negotiations with other trade unions is unknown. An ETFO statement says the government has refused to renew two funds: a $ 39 million “local priorities” fund that was used to hire permanent elementary teachers to support special education, indigenous students, student welfare, and students in English, and a $ 50 million fund of special education used to hire hundreds of teachers for children with special learning needs.

At English-Catholic schools, the local priority fund paid around 335 teachers, of which about two-thirds in primary schools, according to the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association.

Class sizes

This year, the government has increased the average class size in grades 4 to 8 by slightly less than one student, from an average of 23.84 to 24.5.

According to a joint advertisement, all trade unions representing elementary teachers want to restore class size to what they were last year.

“Smaller class sizes enable teachers to spend less time on classroom management and more time on preparation and instruction while students continue their tasks and stay involved,” said Liz Stuart, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, in a statement. “They also provide more one-to-one involvement between teacher and student, giving the opportunity to meet the individual needs of students.”

Lecce recognizes the value of small classes in younger classes and emphasizes that the government has not increased the classes in kindergarten to class 3.

Most classes 1 to 3 classrooms have 20 students or less, with a cap of 23. Ontario has the lowest class sizes in the country in the younger classes, Lecce said at a press conference last week. “Research shows overwhelmingly that it is good to do and the right thing to do.”

Trade unions claim that smaller classes are also beneficial for children in classes 4 to 8, especially those with special needs. An EFTO briefing note notes that class composition is also an important factor, because Ontario has a policy to integrate students with special needs into regular classrooms.

(The government plans to raise high school classes from an average of 22 to 28, although Lecce has said he would reduce that to 25 as part of the negotiations.)

Daycare

Kindergarten classes now have a teacher and an early childhood educator in classes that can be as large as 29 students. (Classes with fewer than 16 students can only work with a teacher.)

Trade unions want a written guarantee that will not change.

Stuart of the English Catholic Teachers’ Association says that while there are a number of negotiating problems, “the government’s first refusal is to commit to Ontario’s leading day-to-day kindergarten program.

“We are looking for guarantees that the current model will be available to students and families throughout the duration of our collective agreement.”

Lecce said he is a kindergarten for a whole day. “We are committed to reinforcing kindergarten all day,” he said last week.

“The bottleneck is that Lecce said this in public, but will not commit to the negotiating table and give us written insurance,” ETFO said in a statement.

Violence in the classroom

Teachers say they are dealing with more aggressive and violent children in primary school.

ETFO has called for more “special ed teachers, psychologists, behavioral therapists, counselors, social workers, child and youth workers and speech language to cope with the increasing number of children with special needs, mental health challenges and disruptive behavior with high risk “as well as more mental health services in both schools and communities.

The government has refused to “work in a collaborative manner” on the problem, says EFTO.

salaries

Prime Minister Doug Ford has said that he will not consider giving one of the educational associations an increase that exceeds one percent per year, the maximum that is permitted under the wage limit legislation last fall that applies to civil servants.

The trade unions have said in their joint advertisement that they want an increase corresponding to the increase in the cost of living.

Two other education unions have already settled for the one percent pay rise, says Lecce.

Sick leave

It is unclear whether this is a negotiating issue. During negotiations with CUPE, the government has raised the issue of rising absenteeism and proposed reducing benefits, but this was not included in the agreement. .

Strikes this week in the Ottawa area

Monday

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board: The board has confirmed that primary schools will be closed if the union representing elementary teachers organizes a one-day strike. This includes students in grades 7 and 8 going to Bell, Earl of March, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden High Schools. It will be the third day of school closure for primary schools on the board, which were also affected by one-day strikes by support staff.

Tuesday

Ottawa Catholic School Board, Catholic District School of Eastern Ontario, Renfrew County Catholic District School: Primary schools and high schools close when the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association continues a strike on a provincial scale all day long.

Renfrew County District School Board: Both primary and secondary schools will close as support staff of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation continues with a planned one-day strike.

