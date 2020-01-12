What are the new quarters for 2020?

You will soon have the chance to buy a quarter with a bat on it.

What is going on: The US Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters program, which celebrates the nation’s national parks and national sites, will launch a new quarter this year that will include a bat, reports USA Today.

The bat pays homage to American Samoa National Park, which is the only one to house the Samoan bat.

US currency: “The inverted drawing (tails) represents a mother of a Samoan bat hanging on a tree with her puppy. The image evokes the remarkable care and energy that this species puts in its offspring. The design aims to raise public awareness of the threatened status of the species due to habitat loss and commercial hunting. “

A bigger picture: The designs for the United States Mint neighborhoods present a different design for each of the 50 states, as well as for the District of Columbia. The districts also represent the five territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the United States Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Utah: The Utah neighborhood was released in 2014 and included a photo of Arches National Park, according to the US Mint.

2020: American Samoa, Connecticut, the US Virgin Islands, Vermont and Kansas will all be celebrated this year.

2021: Alabama will be honored next year.