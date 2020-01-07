What are the best TV shows you can watch and stream on NOW TV?

Loading...

Sky NOW TV’s on-demand streaming service is our one stop shop for everything that HBO – the original US prestige TV network – brings to the world. Big Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – everything comes through here first.

There is also an impressive catalog of classic shows like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Dexter.

Sky has also been on the rise lately. The youngest greats Tschernobyl and Patrick Melrose have thrilled audiences and critics alike.

Check out our selection of NOW TV below.

Westworld

Westworld is a science fiction series set in a robot-themed amusement park with western themes. Watch on TV NOW

The night of

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars in this dark thriller as a student who is falsely accused of killing a young woman. The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and the people affected by his case. Watch on TV NOW

Gavin and Stacey

This popular British sitcom recently returned to the screens for a Christmas special. If the one-hour festive episode made you want more, you can now watch the full three original seasons again on NOW TV. Watch on TV NOW

Guardian

The 1987 graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons is courtesy of Damon Lindelof, co-creator of Lost, and continues in a contemporary and curvy way. The series was recently praised by our own science fiction editor: “It is a significant achievement for Lindelof and his team to have made something so original out of decades of intellectual property.”

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is the latest sitcom that has been received with great success by author and director Julia Davis and received the award for best scripted comedy at the 2019 TV BAFTAs. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who feels bored with a quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, and begins an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Watch on TV NOW

The story of the maid

This tough drama series is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and plays Elisabeth Moss in a great leading role. In the dark world of The Handmaid’s Tale, the United States becomes a totalitarian regime in which the few remaining fertile women are subjugated and terribly abused. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose strong will makes her a threat to the new world order. Watch on TV NOW

Silicon Valley

This comedy series takes place at the heart of San Francisco’s cutting-edge technology world, where five young men are trying to get a start-up on the road. Silicon Valley was very well received by critics in season six and co-designed by Mike Judge, whose previous work included Beavis and Butthead and King of the Hill. Watch on TV NOW

Sharp objects

Hollywood star Amy Adams takes the lead in this intense drama series as a restless reporter who returns to her hometown to investigate the murder of two young girls. Patricia Clarkson won a Golden Globe for her supportive role as Adam’s mother. Watch on TV NOW

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part mini-series is based on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the same name, which records 25 years in the life of a retired school teacher who deals with various personal problems. Oscar winner Frances McDormand takes over the title role from Olive Kitteridge and is even more praised for her incredible acting talent. Watch on TV NOW

deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant lead this foul-mouthed western drama set in the Deadwood gold mine in 1876. Despite a critically acclaimed first round in the mid-1990s, this series was canceled after three seasons when it couldn’t work. I don’t find a large enough audience. Thanks to the great interest of the fans, it returned to a much-touted film adaptation this year. Watch on TV NOW

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the main role in this five-part series, which follows a man with a privileged but abusive background who develops serious problems with drug addiction later in life. The celebrated series is based on the novels by Edward St. Aubyn and was awarded the BAFTA Prize for the best mini series in 2019. Watch it on TV now

Killjoys

This science fiction series with Hannah John-Kamen (ant and the wasp), Aaron Ashmore (camp 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters) ran for five seasons, in which an enthusiastic fan base gathered. The show follows three intergalactic bounty hunters who set up their own business in a time of political turmoil. Along the way, they have to deal with deadly enemies and their own troubled past. Watch on TV NOW

Katharina the great

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends the throne in an epic four-part series about Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest reigning female leader and one of the most powerful female monarchs in history. The drama follows Catherine towards the end of her reign and highlights her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke. Watch on TV NOW

Real detective

All three seasons of HBO’s True Detective are available for streaming. Each season tells a different dark crime story with heavyweight talent, including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Mahershala Ali and Rachel McAdams. Watch on TV NOW

Chernobyl

A shocking and important repeat of the 1986 disaster in which a Ukrainian city was destroyed by an incident at a nuclear power plant. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley play the main roles. Watch on TV NOW