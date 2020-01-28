Sky NOW TV’s on-demand streaming service is our one stop shop for everything that HBO – the original Prestige TV network in the United States – brings to the world. Big Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – everything comes through here first.

There is also an impressive catalog of classic shows like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Dexter.

Sky has also been on the rise lately. The youngest greats Tschernobyl and Patrick Melrose have thrilled audiences and critics alike.

Check out our selection of NOW TV below.

game of Thrones

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpJYNVhGf1s (/ embed)

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, and millions watched the finale to find out exactly who would climb the legendary Iron Throne. If you originally missed the series or just want to relive the most memorable moments, you can now fully stream Game of Thrones. Watch Game of Thrones on TV now

The young pope and the new pope

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6we2blItR4s (/ embed)

Jude Law plays the newly elected tyrannical Pope Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope, a visually stunning series by art house film director Paolo Sorrentino. A sequel titled The New Pope has recently aired and is also available for streaming. Watch the young Pope on TV NOW

Show me a hero

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLuEPenuCd4 (/ embed)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac takes the lead in this drama by David Simon from The Wire, based on the fact book by Lisa Belkin. The story examines a milestone case in which trying to build social housing in a middle-class neighborhood has devastated the city. Watch “Show Me a Hero” on TV now

Westworld

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kEkZdgWu7mM (/ embed)

Westworld is a science fiction series set in a robot-themed amusement park with a western theme and touted as HBO’s next big thing. Watch Westworld on TV NOW

The night of

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z5uv7_ysu9M (/ embed)

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars in this dark thriller as a student who is falsely accused of killing a young woman. The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and the people affected by his case. Watch the night of NOW on TV

Gavin and Stacey

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssv-jSSoI7I (/ embed)

This popular British sitcom returned to a Christmas special in 2019 that broke recent audience records. If the one-hour festive episode made you want more, you can now watch the full three seasons again in full on NOW TV. Watch Gavin & Stacey on TV NOW

True blood

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Wk3HSiX-vQ (/ embed)

This fantasy horror series ran on HBO for seven seasons with Anna Paquin (X-Men) as the telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is not a Twilight clone. True Blood is known for its gore and has won both the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards. Watch True Blood on TV NOW

Sally4Ever

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m57UC9FT5lk (/ embed)

Sally4Ever is the latest critically acclaimed sitcom by author and director Julia Davis to receive the Best Scripted Comedy Award for TV BAFTAs of 2019. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who feels bored with a quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, and begins an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Watch Sally4Ever on TV NOW

The story of the maid

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMrDTDEmS4c (/ embed)

This hard drama series is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and plays Elisabeth Moss in a great leading role. In the dark world of The Handmaid’s Tale, the United States becomes a totalitarian regime in which the few remaining fertile women are subjugated and terribly abused. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose strong will makes her a threat to the new world order. Watch the maid’s story on TV NOW