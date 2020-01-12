Sky NOW TV’s on-demand streaming service is our one stop shop for everything that HBO – the original US prestige TV network – brings to the world. Big Little Lies, True Detective, Westworld – everything comes through here first.

There is also an impressive catalog of classic shows like The Sopranos, Deadwood and Dexter.

Sky has also been on the rise lately. The youngest greats Tschernobyl and Patrick Melrose have thrilled audiences and critics alike.

Check out our selection of NOW TV below.

Show me a hero

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac takes the lead in this drama by David Simon from The Wire, based on the fact book by Lisa Belkin. The story examines a groundbreaking case in which trying to build social housing in a middle-class neighborhood has devastated the city.

Westworld

Westworld is a science fiction series set in a robot-themed amusement park with a Western theme and touted as HBO's next big thing.

The night of

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) stars in this dark thriller as a student who is falsely accused of killing a young woman. The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and the people affected by his case.

Gavin and Stacey

This popular British sitcom recently returned to the screens for a Christmas special. If the one-hour festive episode made you want more, you can now watch the full three original seasons again on NOW TV.

Guardian

The 1987 graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons is courtesy of Damon Lindelof, the co-creator of Lost, and continues with a curvy twist. The series was recently praised by our own science fiction editor: "It is a significant achievement for Lindelof and his team to have made something so original out of decades of intellectual property."

True blood

This fantasy horror series ran on HBO for seven seasons with Anna Paquin (X-Men) as the telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is not a Twilight clone. True Blood is known for its gore and has won both the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards.

Sally4Ever

Sally4Ever is the latest critically acclaimed sitcom by author and director Julia Davis to receive the Best Scripted Comedy Award at the 2019 TV BAFTAs. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who feels bored with a quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, and begins an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis).

The story of the maid

This tough drama series is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name and plays Elisabeth Moss in a great leading role. In the dark world of The Handmaid's Tale, the United States becomes a totalitarian regime in which the few remaining fertile women are subjugated and terribly abused. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose strong will makes her a threat to the new world order.