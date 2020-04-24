What are the best TV shows to watch and stream on IMMEDIATE TV?

Heaven’s on-demand streaming service, IMMEDIATE TV, is our port for everything that HBO – the original prestigious television network in the USA – stands out in the world. Big little lies, a real detective, Westworld – it all comes out here first.

There is also an impressive catalog of classical performances such as The Sopranos, Deadwood and Game of Thrones.

In addition, Sky is late, the recent great actors Chernobyl and Patrick Melrose have attracted both audiences and critics.

See below for our selected IMMEDIATE TV package, all available with an entertainment passport.

Get a TV entertainment ticket NOW!

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke in the game of thrones

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novels took the world by storm, with millions tuning in to the finale to find out exactly who would take the legendary Iron Throne. True, the ending wasn’t to everyone’s liking, but the fact is that Game of Thrones was home to incredible writing and world creation in its earlier seasons. If you originally neglected the series or just want to relive its most memorable moments, it’s now available to stream in its entirety. Watch the Game of Thrones NOW on TV

Run

Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever Running

Available until June 26

Ruby Richardson (Merritt Wever) made a pact with her college boyfriend Billy (Domhnall Gleeson): if one of them spelled the word “RUN” and the other answered the same, they would all give up on an adventure across the United States. Years after breaking and losing contact, the day comes to an end, but the reason for their wild spontaneity remains unclear. This highly anticipated new series comes from Vicky Jones, best known as the director of Fleabag’s first ever production. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is participating in this comedy drama, which adds a new part every week. Watch running NOW on TV

Western world

Thandie Newton Maeve Millayna at Westworld

Available until June 6

Widely used by HBO, the next big thing now wrapped up in Game of Thrones is the Westworld science fiction series, which takes place in a Western-themed amusement park inhabited by robots. After the first two seasons gained critical acclaim, the third has just begun to arrive at a slightly less positive response as the story takes on a broader scope. Nevertheless, it is one of the most talked about shows on television with starring actors including Thandie Newton (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad). Watch Westworld on TV NOW

Parks and leisure

Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope Ben Cohen / NBC / NBCU photobank

Amy Poehler celebrates Leslie Knope, a dedicated civil servant in this lovely sitcom, who works tirelessly in the Indiana Pawnee Parks Department. During these seven seasons, the show gathered a hard fan base and it’s not hard to see why. Here you can see a colorful character, including Chris Pratt as the moody Andy Dwyer and Nick Offerman with the legendary Ron Swanson. It feels good on TV. Watch parks and vacations NOW on TV

DC legends tomorrow

Brandon Routh in DC Legends of Tomorrow

As part of the DC Comics television universe, Legends of Tomorrow sees an eclectic team of superheroes working together on a time-jumping adventure. Fans of Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl will get the most out of this series, especially when it comes to ambitious crossover episodes, but those looking for some light-hearted comic book action should find it fits the bill. Legends features a large band consisting of Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Caity Lotz (Arrow), Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who), Wentworth Miller (Prison Break) and Matt Ryan (Constantine). Watch tomorrow’s legends NOW on TV

Save me and save me too

Suranne Jones and Lennie James in Save Me

There is more to this thrilling film than face to face. Writer and star Lennie James (Line of Duty) plays a teenage girl’s foreign father who is accused of kidnapping her. It begins the story of this part of the ensemble, which features the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) as the girl’s mother. The sequel titled Save Me Too recently debuted as a box set on NOW TV, broadcasting the game 17 months after the first events. RaadioTimes.com followed by a glowing five – star review, describing it as an “absolute hit.” Watch NOW on TV recording me

A real detective

Mahershala Ali True Detective in the third season

Available until April 24

All three seasons of HBO True Detective are available for streaming, each telling the story of a different dark crime, featuring heavyweight actors. Representing the excellent debut of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson on stage, the series was awarded and praised. Most recently, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) led the third season, which revolved around a case of a sausage involving two missing children in the Ozarks. Watch True Detective NOW on TV

Trip to Greece

Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan on a trip to Greece Sky UK Limited

Available until June 1

With this fourth and final season, Rob Robdon and Steve Coogan have a great place to eat. The series has gained a large fan base as the comedy duo travels around the world, engaging in humorous discussions about their peers and career. Perhaps the series sometimes lives on the charisma of its two guides, and its picturesque locations can provide the necessary escapism. Watch the trip GREECE NOW on TV

Legion

Available until June 3

Marvel fans will delight this creative superhero with Noah Hawley, the creator of the hugely successful Fargo TV series. The Legion examines the anxious mind of Professor Xi’s son David Haller (Dan Stevens), who discovers who discovers the voices in his head, but perhaps it is real. A surreal style emerges from the series, which visually changes the arresting clock. Stevens introduces a strong lead performance with co-stars Aubrey Plaza (parks and holiday homes), Rachel Keller (Fargo) and Jean Smart (guards). Watch Legion NOW on TV

Sniffing

Jim Carrey in Showtime’s Kidding

In this nice comedy-drama, Jim Carrey celebrates a children’s entertainer who struggles to cope as his private life takes a downward spiral. Kidding is the iconic actor’s return to television decades later, and his performance offered him a Golden Globe nomination. The series also includes star support, including Frank Langella (Americans), Judy Greer (Halloween) and Catherine Keener (coming out). Watch Kidding NOW on TV

Curb your enthusiasm

Larry David as himself in the program Kerb Your Enthusiasm

Available until June 30

This long-running comedy series puts Seinfeld’s creator Larry David’s version of himself, leaning towards awkward social encounters that almost always culminate in sci-fi accusations. What is particularly impressive is that the series has created so many classic comedy moments that it is almost completely improvised. Now, in its tenth season, the show has not lost its charm with guest stars including Isla Fisher, Bryan Cranston and Jon Hamm. Watch NOW on TV to curb your enthusiasm

Soprano

Available until May 8

The Sopranos are widely regarded as the biggest shows of all time on NOW TV. If you missed it for the first time or just want to experience it again, there has never been a better time to meet animal-loving sociopath Tony Soprano and his gangsters – watch the Sopranos NOW on TV

Intelligence

Friend David Schwimmer takes on a completely different role in this Sky Comedy offering. When a pompous NSA agent is sent to Cheltenham to work with the British intelligence services, he thinks his methods will quickly run counter to normal business practices. Intelligence, created by co-star Nick Mohammed, effectively uses the classic odd pair as a dynamic with some specific gaps and strong performances. Watch Intelligence NOW on TV

The Handmaid’s Tale

Elisabeth Moss as a junior in The Handmaid’s Tale Channel 4 press

Available until May 17

This elusive drama series is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and stars Elisabeth Moss in a powerful main play. The dark world of The Handmaid’s Tale sees the United States become a totalitarian regime in which the few remaining fertile women are subjugated and terribly abused. Moss plays June, now known as Offred, whose strong will puts him in jeopardy of the new world order … Watch the Story of Reception NOW on TV

Supergirl

Melissa Benoist as Supergirl

American broadcaster CW has built an impressive television set that includes a number of comic book dramas, with Supergirl proving to be one of their most popular. Clark Kent’s cousin Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) juggles civilian life while confronting the frightening villains of the entire universe. His adventures see his crossroads with other beloved heroes, including Grant Gustin in “The Flash,” during an epic cross-crisis in endless lands. Watch Supergirli NOW on TV

Enlightened

HBO’s Enlightened star Laura Dern

In this comedy drama, Laura Dern (Marriage Story) is about the woman’s reintegration into old life after suffering a mental breakdown. He is determined to incorporate his innovative attitude into everything he does, but in the end he always struggles with the harsh realities of the modern world. The Enlightened enjoyed critical acclaim when he first aired on HBO, telling an inspiring story with wonderful performances by Dern and on-screen mother Diane Ladd. Watch the lighting on the TV NOW

The young and new pope

The stars of Jude Law are the tyrannical Pope Lenny Belardo in “The Young Pope,” a visually stunning series of arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. Just a few years later, the creative duo returned to the new papal successor series, which provided more insight into Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich. Both shows are currently streamed on OK TV. Watch Young Pope NOW on TV

Show me the hero

In this drama, Oscar Isaac takes the lead from David David of The David, exploring the landmark case of an attempt to build public housing in a middle-class neighborhood with devastating effects throughout the city. The performances are stellar, but Isaac gives a particularly strong change in leadership. Watch Show Me a Hero NOW on TV

Newsroom

Jeff Daniels celebrates in this super thriller Aaron Sorkin’s political thriller (The West Wing, The Social Network). The series takes viewers behind the scenes of a nightly cable news program, where a new presenter produces a fruitful newsreader cage. The series had a rocky start, but it found its groove throughout the three seasons, which saw A-list guest stars including Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and David Harbor (Stranger Things). Watch the news program on TV NOW

Gavin and Stacey

Matthew Horne and Joanna Page in Gavin & Stacey

This beloved British TV needs no introduction, but we still give it. Lady Gavin (Matthew Horne) of Essex falls in love with Stacey, a young woman living on the island of Barry in South Wales. If their romance is to last, they will have to contend with long distance, cultural differences and two crazy families. Created between Ruth Jones and James Corden, who are also co-stars of Nessa and Smithy, the series recently returned to screens in 2019 for a Christmas show that broke recent viewing records. The original series is now available on NOW TV. Watch Gavin & Stacey on TV NOW

Real blood

Anna Paquin from the movie HBO Real Blood HBO

This fantasy horror series lasted seven seasons on HBO, starring Anna Paquin (X-Men) as a telepathic waitress who falls in love with a vampire. Make no mistake, this is not a Twilight clone. True Blood is known for its gossip and has won recognition for both the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards … Watch True Blood NOW on TV

Sally4Ever

Julia Davis and Catherine Shepherd at Sally4Ever

According to writer-director Julia Davis, Sally4Ever is a critically acclaimed spot comedy that chose the 2019 TV show BAFTA Award for Best Film Comedy. The series follows Sally (Catherine Shepherd), who has a boring quiet suburban life with her boyfriend, so she begins an exciting affair with seductive actress Emma (Davis). Warning: discretion is at the discretion of the viewer. Sally4Ever contains an awful lot of inappropriate and absurd humor, but there is something exciting about this strange love story. Watch Sally4Everit NOW on TV

Knick

Clive Owen celebrates the stars of this series of superstar filmmakers Steven Soderbergh, who follows the challenges of the hospital’s chief surgeon in the early 1900s. The series received critical acclaim over its two seasons, addressing sensitive issues such as drug addiction and racism. Watch Knick NOW on TV

Billions

Billion star Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis

A viciously fun, sleek, witty story of the attack and defense between protestingly powerful US lawyer Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his noble, hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Shiny and soapy, it encapsulates everything we hate about the super rich. Watch billions on TV NOW

Olive Kitteridge

This two-part mini-series is based on Elizabeth Strout’s novel of the same name, which crowns 25 years in the lives of several school teachers facing personal problems. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes on the title role of Olive Kitteridge, another example of her incredible acting talent. Those who do not want to commit to a long-term series can find a strong choice with these four tightly written parts. Watch Olive Kitteridge on NOW TV

Dead tree

Ian McShane starred in HBO’s Deadwood

Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant direct this flashy-mouthed western drama that took place at the Deadwood Gold Mining Camp in 1876. Despite a critically acclaimed initial duration at midnight, the series was discontinued after three seasons when it couldn’t find a large enough audience. However, thanks to the close interest of the fans, it returned this year for adapting the much acclaimed film… Watch Deadwood NOW on TV

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch in Patrick Melrose

Starring in this five-part series, Benedict Cumberbatch plays a man who has a privileged but at the same time abusive background and who has serious drug problems later in life. The acclaimed series is based on Edward St Aubyn’s novels and won the BAFTA Award for Best Mini Series in 2019 9. Watch Patrick Melrose NOW on TV

Killjoys

This science fiction series, starring Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and Wasp), Aaron Ashmore (Warehouse 13) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers and Sisters), lasted five seasons, gathering an enthusiastic fan base. The show follows three galactic mercy hunts during political unrest. They have to face deadly enemies and their problematic pastes on the way … Watch Killjoys NOW on TV

Catherine the Great

Helen Mirren plays Catherine the Great

Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren ascends the throne in an epic four-part series about Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-serving female leader and one of the most powerful female monarchs in history. The drama follows Catherine towards the end of her reign and draws attention to her passionate relationship with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke… Watch Catherine the Great NOW on TV

Chernobyl

Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris on HBO and Sky’s in Chernobyl

A threatening, vivid retelling of the 1986 disaster that killed a Ukrainian city as a result of a nuclear power plant incident. Chernobyl made waves of terrifying and extremely intense entertainment around the world, showing great performances by Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. Watch Chernobyl NOW on TV

Big little lies

Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon in HBO’s Big Little Lies

You may know the Sky / HBO comedy-themed drama Big Little Lies, based on a dark novel of the same name. And you may have heard that there are three mothers who will soon be murdered. But you’ve almost certainly heard that the list of performers includes several Hollywood names: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Meryl Streep, among others … Watch the big little lies on TV NOW

Brothers band

Steven Spielberg Brothers Ensemble HBO

Don’t miss Steven Spielberg’s 12-hour mini-series on the extraordinary World War II adventures of a US Army regiment – you once voted for one of RadioTimes.com’s best box sets of all time … Watch NOW on TV NOW on TV

Relationship

This drama series features Dominic West (The Wire) and Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials), which talks about the devastating emotional effects of an extramarital affair. Affair has collected several awards during its five seasons, including a golden globe for the best drama series … Watch Affair NOW on TV

Great Britain

David Morrissey Sky in the Atlantic Kingdom of Great Britain

In a new second series, David Morrissey and Mackenzie Crook celebrate the fantastically twisted, stunned, kaleidoscopic view of the British Romans. Our reviewer described it as “The Game of Thrones meets the most controversial year you have ever had in Glastonbury.” It also has a lot of British humor, a nod to our own exciting history and some terrible dialogue… Watch Britain NOW on TV

Twin peaks

Long before money moved from film to television, Blue Velvet director David Lynch had dipped his toe in the water with this mysterious series that became one of the greatest cult hits of the 1990s. With strong performances, a gorgeous soundtrack and plenty of surreal moments, this is a truly enchanting clock that saw a recent comeback … Watch Twin Peaks NOW on TV

Twin Peaks: Return

Kyle McLachlan in Twin Peaks: Return

In 2017, after a 16-year hiatus, David Lynch brought his surreal drama back from the dead, and it’s just as bright and charming as we could have hoped… Watch Twin Peaks: The Return on NOW TV

Dexter

Forensic expert Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) leads a rather disturbing double life as a serial killer who cools criminals who have slipped through the cracks of the judicial system… Watch Dexter NOW on TV

Sister Jackie

Soprano star Edie Falco returns to her anti-hero roots as an addicted ER nurse … Watch Sister Jackie NOW on TV

This is our selection of the best TV shows NOW on TV, available with an entertainment passport.

Get a TV entertainment ticket NOW!