What are Apple & # 39; s top ten business innovations of the past decade?

As we conclude the decade, one trend is clear: the growth of Apple & # 39; s company. We heard at JNUC that all Fortune 500 companies use Apple products. We see companies building enterprise security tools for macOS. We see from IBM that their employees who use macOS also generally perform better at work. It has been a great decade and this week I want to look at the top ten Apple (and K-12) business innovations.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing a corporate IT network since 2009. Through his experience in implementing and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise-grade WiFi, 100 & # 39; s Macs and 100 & # 39; s iPads, Bradley will point out ways Apple IT managers put Apple devices in, build networks to support them, train users, stories from IT management trenches, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

10. iOS

You may think, but iOS was released before 2010. You are right, but it was renamed iOS in 2011 with the release of iOS 4. It indicated that the iPhone OS would be more than just an operating system for the phone. Although iOS 4 was not a huge release afterwards, this symbolic gesture will go down as a real kick-off of the enterprise mobility revolution and K – 12. iOS would eventually pave the way for iPadOS.

9. Updates via the ether software

In iOS 5, users could now update their devices wirelessly. This feature meant that enterprise and K – 12 customers could now update devices without having to connect to iTunes and go through that long process.

Although future updates would allow mobile device management systems to force or postpone the updates (giving IT even more choice), the iOS 5 OTA updates would lay the foundation for a future in which iOS would not have macOS needed. As someone who has spent time manually updating dozens of devices, software updates undoubtedly deserve a place in the top ten Apple innovations.

8. AirDrop

Although it was rather buggy in the beginning, AirDrop has become a fundamental technology in the classroom. It makes it easy for teachers and students to share content without a synchronization solution or even depending on fast WiFi. If a student needs to quickly share a large iMovie file, it's as easy as exporting and sharing via AirDrop. Before AirDrop we would use hacks such as shared Dropbox folders. It may seem like a minor update, but I really believe it's on an Apple top ten list of business innovations.

7. AirPlay

You might consider AirPlay as a home technology, but it definitely belongs in the top ten of Apple & # 39; s innovation list. Originally released as AirTunes in 2004, AirPlay was released in 2010 and has been fundamental to K-12 and the company. It is connected to Apple TV, so that people in meeting rooms and students in the classroom can share content on a larger screen. AirPlay 2 was released in 2018 and is still used extensively throughout the enterprise and K-12 organizations. My only hope for 2020 is that Apple will release a cheaper Apple TV for organizations that just want to use AirPlay 2 and not the other functions.

6. Free OS updates

Earlier this year I wrote about how Apple & # 39; s switch to free OS updates contributed to the company's growth.

There was also another reason why IT departments did not want to upgrade the operating system of a computer: costs. Let's go back to our $ 129 Mac OS X upgrade. Imagine you had 500 machines? That is a lot of money for an operating system that a company probably no longer made money and also caused technical problems and required a new training. I didn't work with Apple in the company at the time, but I'm not sure how the upgrade process would work? Because the upgrade came on a disk, it would probably be difficult to delete it over the network (if it was even possible). Would IT departments want to spend $ 65,000 to upgrade 500 machines to get new Dashboard widgets?

In an always connected world, free OS updates mean that IT departments can always have the latest security updates without having to worry about costs. In combination with zero-day OS support from people like Jamf, it no longer feels scary to install the latest updates.

5. Device-based allocation

For many K-12 customers, the implementation of apps via MDM was difficult because their younger students did not have Apple IDs. Device-based app assignment. Device-based app mapping has been released in iOS 9 and macOS 10.11. IT departments can push an app onto the device, regardless of whether an Apple ID is logged into the device or not. They can also take it back quickly. For my school, this is probably the number one on an Apple top ten list of business innovation, but I know this doesn't apply to everyone. A perfect example of the utility here is if you have an expensive app that you only want to use with one class at a time. Apple has made it easy to buy only the exact licenses you need, install on a set of iPads without end-user interaction, and then withdraw them when you're done.

4. Files app for iOS

As part of iOS 13, Apple has released the Files app with support for integration with third parties. The Files app is highly integrated with iOS, so it feels just as native as Finder on macOS. Apps such as Google Drive, Box and OneDrive can appear next to iCloud in the files app so that users can work with their data. Instead of having to manage personal data in a place other than working documents, you can now manage them in the same app, similar to how you would work on macOS.

Although the File app has not always been the most stable, I think it will be a large part of Apple in the enterprise and K-12 in the future. Regardless of your file synchronization solution, you can use all native aspects of the app built into iOS.

3. iPad multitasking in iOS 11

Although it remained a challenge to use after the first release in iOS 9, the multitasking features in iOS 11 started the iPad on a path where the iPad could perform many more of the tasks that would normally require a Mac. iOS 11 brought an upgraded Dock, multitasking with drag and drop, and more. Although setting up the multitasking iPad is still not perfect, Apple continues to expose the power of iOS while being easy to use.

2. The volume purchase program

Although I can't find the exact release date of Apple's Volume Purchase program, I remember it was around 2011/2012. It worked with Apple Configurator and compatible MDM suppliers. It opened up a way for IT departments to purchase, deploy apps in bulk, and make savings in terms of volume purchases. It has now been replaced by Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager, but it was a fundamental technology for iOS and macOS management.

1. APIs for mobile device management

In my opinion, the number one on an Apple top ten list of business innovation should be the MDM API & # 39; s. On iOS, Apple has rapidly innovated year after year to give IT departments better control and manageability of their device fleet. A few of the most important ones that come to mind are devices with supervision, Single-app mode, Per-app VPN, zero-touch implementation, a long list of limitations and much more. Apple's commitment to its MDM APIs is one of the basic elements of its business growth strategy.

Completion of Apple & # 39; s top ten business innovations

It has been a great decade to work with Apple in K-12 and the company. They have invested in their hardware, software and with the support of external partners such as Jamf, they could be deployed in all Fortune 500 organizations. I have added a GIF above that shows some of the things Apple has built to help business customers show them at the recent JNUC conference.

Have I discussed the most important things from the top ten of my Apple list of business innovations? If you work in IT, I'd like to hear your opinion about the innovations that Apple has made that have made your life easier.

